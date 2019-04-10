Marvel’s Head of Security Had a Memorable ‘Captain Marvel’ Cameo

We thought we had found all the cameos and Easter Eggs there were to find in Marvel Studios‘ Captain Marvel, but there was one that mostly went unnoticed, at least until now. The film features a number of character debuts and returning favorites like Nick Fury and Phil Coulson, but it also featured a cameo from an important figure from Marvel Studios behind the scenes, one whose job it is to keep secrets and information from getting out into the wild. Thanks to a new interview with the original Avengers cast we now know that person has been immortalized forever in a delightful way.

The original Avengers, which include Robertt Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner, Chris Hemsworth, and Mark Ruffalo, sat alongside Marvel Studios Chief Kevin Feige for an interview with EW, and during their conversation they revealed the Marvel Studios head of security Barry Curtis managed to get a cameo in the film.

It all started with Ruffalo’s accidental leak of the first 10 minutes of Thor: Ragnarok coming up, which turned out to be a blessing in disguise according to Thor star Chris Hemsworth.

“Wait, wait, that was actually genius! There might be some strategy there, because [the audience] laughed so hard during that [footage]. All [viewers] could hear was laughing,” Hemsworth said. “They went, “It must be good!”

Ruffalo admits being a bit worried about Marvel Studios’ reaction to the leak, which happened after he forgot to turn off his phone after an Instagram Live. “It sort of turned around on me, because when I came to work on Monday [on the set of Endgame] everyone ran up to me,” Ruffalo said. “I thought they were coming to scream at me — Barry, he threw his arms around me. “That was genius! We got more press than we could have possibly paid for!”

It was then that Feige chimed in, revealing that Curtis, who is the head of security at Marvel Studios, ended up playing a role in Captain Marvel during that famous Blockbuster scene.

“Yes, Barry Curtis, our supreme security at Marvel Studios, who now is immortalized as the Blockbuster parking-lot security guard in Captain Marvel,” Feige said. Downey pointed at the interviewer and added “Play your cards right, there’s a cameo in the future for you!”

Curtis was the security guard that Carol meets outside of the Blockbuster after she crashes through the roof, who directs her to a great place for communications equipment, RadioShack. It’s definitely a memorable cameo, and we kind of hope to see a reprisal once the sequel hits.

Captain Marvel will surface next in Avengers: Endgame, which hits theaters on April 26th.

