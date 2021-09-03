Marvel's Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Featurette Released

✖

Marvel's upcoming film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings centers on a character who has to embrace his destiny whether he likes it or not. That's the premise behind a new featurette released by Marvel, focusing on the character of Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), who tells an enemy at the start "I'm not who you think I am." Picking up on breadcrumbs established in the Iron Man trilogy, Shang Chi will finally give audiences a look at the true nature of the Ten Rings organization that helped finance villains in the first Iron Man movie and was later used as a misdirect in Iron Man 3, which had a fake-out villain calling himself The Mandarin and claiming to be the head of the Ten Rings.

As Shang-Chi's release date gets closer, it's likely fans will see more like this. It gives us a sense of what differentiates Shang-Chi from Marvel's other heroes, but also gives a few plot details -- something that has been relatively lacking in the trailers, which have focused on action.

You can see the featurette below.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and is written by Cretton, David Callaham, and Andrew Lanham. The film stars Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Tony Leung, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng, and you can find the official description below.

Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi's friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hits theaters on September 3rd.

Are you excited for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings? Let us know in the comments, or hit up @russburlingame on Twitter to talk about this and the other big, upcoming comic book movies.