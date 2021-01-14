Marvel's SPOILER Becomes Carnage

✖

Marvel's King in Black crossover continues and some brand new tie-in comics have been published this week as Knull continues to cover the Earth in symbiote goo. Among this week's offerings is King in Black: Gwenom vs Carnage, which might lead you to believe that the Ghost-Spider is going toe-to-toe with Cletus Kasady, but he remains a very dead person after the Absolute Carnage event. That in mind, Marvel needed a new Carnage to take up the mantle and to fight the alternate reality version of Gwen Stacy's webslinger, and the conclusion of this mini-series' first issue reveals who that unlikely candidate is. Spoilers ahead!

Most of the Gwenom vs Carnage comic deals with the Ghost-Spider taking on various symbiote infected persons and beasts in New York, but at one point a quick jaunt over to Earth-65 is revealed. In that brief sequence, a shadowy figure (who looks a lot like the previously deceased Jackal) attaches pieces of Gwen's symbiote to none other than Mary Jane Watson. Despite still being on that Earth, Mary Jane is somehow drawn to Gwen and transports herself to the main Marvel Universe. After she arrives, Knull makes a connection with her even though these symbiotes are a little different, and MJ confronts Gwen to declare herself the new Carnage.

(Photo: MARVEL)

It's unclear if Mary Jane's new Carnage will go on to have a bigger place in the Marvel Universe, perhaps succeeded into the villain's role. In any event the pair will tango across two more issues before the event comes to its conclusion. You can read the solicits and peep the covers for the next two issues below.

King in Black: Gwenom vs Carnage #2 (of 3)

(W) Seanan McGurie (A) Flaviano (CA) Ken Lashley

GWEN STACY VS. MARY JANE WATSON!

They've been at each other's throats over the band for years, but not like this. THIS battle of the bands really shreds...

In Shops: Feb 03, 2021

(Photo: MARVEL)

King in Black: Gwenom vs Carnage #3 (of 3)

(W) Seanan McGurie (A) Flaviano (CA) Ken Lashley

AMP VS. AMP, SYMBIOTE VS. SYMBIOTE, FRIEND VS. FRIEND!

• Unwittingly pulled into her bandmate Gwen Stacy's interdimensional adventures and the Marvel Universe, MARY JANE WATSON of Earth-65 has bonded to a symbiote and become a new and deadly iteration of CARNAGE!

• As dragons rain from the sky and New York finds itself on the precipice of the abyss, it's up to Gwen Stacy to rid MJ of the symbiotic spiders that have infected her and get them both home - while saving any civilians MJ endangers along the way!

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 03, 2021