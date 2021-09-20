Party Thor Thunders Into Marvel’s What If…? in Episode 7 Poster

Thor (voice of Chris Hemsworth) thunders into the party in a new character poster for Marvel’s What If…? Episode 7, premiering September 22 on Disney+, puts a twist on 2011 origin story Thor when the Asgardian Avenger is worthy — of throwing the party to end all parties. According to reported plot details, Episode 7 asks “what if” the God of Thunder never becomes worthy of wielding Mjolnir? On Midgard, the unworthy Thor throws a party in Las Vegas that could “potentially bring the end of the world as we know it.” See the poster below.

“It was so fun to watch actors who had portrayed these roles before in live-action, come in and realize that they could wash their hands of what they did before and do something brand new,” series director Brad Winderbaum told TVInsider about remixing the Marvel Cinematic Universe canon. “There was a certain level of euphoria that came with that, and I think everyone had a really good time knocking down their sandcastle and rebuilding it.”

The God of Thunder returns ⚡️ The seventh episode of Marvel Studios' #WhatIf…? arrives Wednesday on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/G6qFVRpvBN — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) September 20, 2021

After putting new twists on fan-favorite characters like Captain Carter (voice of Hayley Atwell) and Doctor Strange Supreme (Benedict Cumberbatch), Winderbaum teased, “Just wait until you meet ‘Party Thor.’ That character is unbelievable.”

Hemsworth’s Thor trilogy co-star Tom Hiddleston previously returned to voice Loki, Thor’s trouble-making adoptive brother, in Episode 3. The Australian actor’s turn as Party Thor comes ahead of his return as Thor — in live-action — opposite Natalie Portman and the Guardians of the Galaxy in Thor: Love and Thunder.

In a 2020 interview with Polish magazine Elle Man, Hemsworth said he has no intentions of hanging up the hammer and exiting Marvel after Thor 4.

“Are you crazy?! I’m not going into any retirement period. Thor is far too young for that. He’s only 1,500 years old,” Hemsworth said of Love and Thunder, out in May 2022. “It’s definitely not a film that I say goodbye to this brand. At least I hope so.”

New episodes of Marvel’s What If…? premiere Wednesdays on Disney+.

