Marvel's What If Producer Teases Iron Man, Peggy Carter Plot Details

WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier may be over, but there are still many exciting Marvel projects coming to Disney+. Loki is hitting the streaming service on June 9th and it will be followed by the highly-anticipated animated series What If... which is expected to premiere in August. The show will put a twist on many of the characters and stories from the Marvel Cinematic Universe ranging from Peggy Carter taking the super-soldier serum to T'Challa becoming Star-Lord. In the summer issue of Disney’s D23 Magazine (via The Direct), producer Brad Winderbaum teased a lot of excitement in the upcoming series.

"As you can imagine, there are so many great moments in the films to choose from. Very quickly, you start to geek out. And you wonder, 'What if Peggy Carter got into that pod instead of Steve Rogers and she became a Super Soldier? What would have happened in World War II?' Then you start to think about what else was happening in that movie. The Red Skull would still be out there, of course, and the Tesseract would still be a problem," Winderbaum shared.

"You start piecing it together and it leads to another discovery: 'If Steve Rogers stayed skinny, he’d still be a part of the story. He and Peggy would still fall in love, probably. What if Howard Stark build them an Iron Man suit and the Tesseract was the thing that powered it?' When we looked at those initial ideas, we picked ones that took on a life of their own, where it was more than, 'Wouldn’t it be cool it…?' It was," he added.

Describing What If...? during Disney Investor Day 2019, Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige said the animated series would "feature a different moment from the MCU and turn it on its head." The series' creator, A.C. Bradley, later clarified that the series would not dedicate a single episode to every film in the MCU canon, but that its objective was "to hopefully see the majority of characters from all 23 movies. You'll see multiple characters in an episode."

Many MCU stars lent their voices to the project including Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Josh Brolin, Hayley Atwell, Chadwick Boseman, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Natalie Portman, Michael Douglas, Michael B. Jordan, Sebastian Stan, Michael Rooker, Tom Hiddleston and some surprises. Westworld's Jeffery Wright is also on board as The Watcher.

Marvel's What If... is expected to premiere on Disney+ in August.