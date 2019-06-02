MCU Fan Art Imagines Deadpool as Noobmaster69

Avengers: Endgame has been in theaters for over a month, but there is still one mystery that has some of the movie’s fans itching for answers: Who exactly is Noobmaster69? During the scene on New Asgard, Thor defends Korg to a Fortnite opponent that won’t stop trolling him. After the film came out, a fan’s theory that Deadpool was the man behind the screen went viral, and people are still having fun with the idea. Recently, someone posted an image of Deadpool as Noobmaster69 to the r/MarvelStudios subreddit, a place “dedicated to discussing Marvel Studios, the films and television shows, and anything else related to the MCU.”

“Noobmaster69’s True Identity,” u/XerxesGWX wrote.

While it’s unlikely Marvel added the Fortnite joke with the intention of eventually revealing Noobmaster69’s identity, it certainly is fun to pretend it was Deadpool on the other end of that conversation. Many Marvel fans commented on the Reddit post, enjoying the image.

“If they were to ever introduce Deadpool into the MCU, this could be the perfect way,” u/baymax18 pointed out.

“I like it. I lold. But, it can’t be true he’d never have cowered from Thor’s insults hahaha But still I liked it,” u/icecraig wrote. (We respect a fair argument that still appreciates the joke.)

“It has always been a dream of mine to see you throw Mjolnir at me with murderous intent,” u/_jvc123 joked.

While it’s unclear if Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool will ever encounter the characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans certainly enjoy thinking about it. How would you like to see Deadpool mix in with the Avengers? Tell us in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man) Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters everywhere. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on June 11th, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.