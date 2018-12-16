Marvel Fan Compares the Use of Nanotech in Iron Man, Black Panther, and Captain Marvel Suits

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe moves towards the 21st movie in its shared universe, the folks at Marvel Studios have found themselves innovating and updating the suits of their characters rather quickly.

Leading up to Avengers: Infinity War and immediately afterward, a big deal was made out of the new “Bleeding Edge” armor Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) debuted before facing off against Thanos (Josh Brolin). While Stark’s fresh new armor — which used nanotech and was eventually destroyed by the Mad Titan — is the latest to hit the silver screen, it’s not the first of its kind in the larger MCU.

As one user recently shared to Reddit, Stark is at least one four characters — including one that has yet to debut — that have used nanotech in their uniforms.

In the video /u/Tajul92 posted to the Marvel Studios subreddit, Stark is joined by Peter Parker’s (Tom Holland) new Iron Spider suit — another piece of armor created by Stark — in addition to T’Challa’s (Chadwick Boseman) Black Panther suit and Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers.

One hero that’s noticeably absent from nanotech conversation is Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt). Quill’s facemask hasn’t been confirmed to use the cutting-edge technology, but it works very similar to each of the aforementioned examples. Using the MCU timeline, Star-Lord’s helmet is a piece of tech that could have been constructed around the same time as Captain Marvel‘s costume.

According to Marvel Studios executive vice president Victorio Alonso, Stark’s “Bleeding Edge” armor in Infinity War is something the movie house had wanted to do for quite some time.

“The Bleeding Edge was something that we talked about for a long time,” Alonso said. “We wanted to have something that was tighter to the body, that he could command on the go, that didn’t require him to suit up elsewhere. He could do it just by tapping the RT, and create different weapons that came from the suit itself so he could defend himself — because don’t forget, he’s never had to face someone like Thanos.”

All five characters are slated to appear in Avengers: Endgame so who knows, maybe they’ll compare whose tech is best.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters on April 26, 2019. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.