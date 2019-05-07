Marvel

Celine Dion Channels Her Inner Hela From Thor: Ragnarok in Her Met Gala Look

The 2019 Met Gala is currently underway, bringing stars from all across the entertainment world […]

By

The 2019 Met Gala is currently underway, bringing stars from all across the entertainment world under one (very fabulous) roof. And if social media is any indication, one of the event’s most talked-about looks is drawing a very specific parallel.

Iconic singer and actress Celine Dion was on hand for the event, and donned in a floor-length Oscar de la Renta gown and headpiece. It’s safe to say that the gown has acquired a lot of attention, especially amongst those who were fans of 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok. As quite a lot of people have already pointed out, Dion’s ensemble makes her look like a lot like Ragnarok‘s antagonist, Hela (Cate Blanchett).

Videos by ComicBook.com

So, if seeing Dion’s outfit put “Immigrant Song” back into your head, you’re not alone. Read on to check out some of our favorite tweets about the outfit.

Maybe?

Fashion Police

Perfect Comparison

*Jazz Hands*

I Smell a New One-Shot

One Can Dream

It’s Canon

Thanks, Odin

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts