Celine Dion Channels Her Inner Hela From Thor: Ragnarok in Her Met Gala Look

The 2019 Met Gala is currently underway, bringing stars from all across the entertainment world under one (very fabulous) roof. And if social media is any indication, one of the event’s most talked-about looks is drawing a very specific parallel.

Iconic singer and actress Celine Dion was on hand for the event, and donned in a floor-length Oscar de la Renta gown and headpiece. It’s safe to say that the gown has acquired a lot of attention, especially amongst those who were fans of 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok. As quite a lot of people have already pointed out, Dion’s ensemble makes her look like a lot like Ragnarok‘s antagonist, Hela (Cate Blanchett).

Celine Dion is basically the Las Vegas version of Cate Blanchett as Hela in “Thor: Ragnarok” #MetGala pic.twitter.com/dDxtQs8yC9 — Fashionista.com (@Fashionista_com) May 6, 2019

So, if seeing Dion’s outfit put “Immigrant Song” back into your head, you’re not alone. Read on to check out some of our favorite tweets about the outfit.

Did Celine Dion get a little inspo from Hela per chance? #metgala pic.twitter.com/wStrNbk1zV — Nola Marianna Ojomu (@NolaMarianna) May 6, 2019

celine dion looks like hela’s twin. the thor to hela’s loki pic.twitter.com/Dkv2Isfkbt — ✨💉✨ (@manananggaI) May 6, 2019

Celine Dion is giving you Cate Blanchett as Hela, but make it ~VEGAS~ #MetGala pic.twitter.com/RFfGrAixLK — katie louise smith (@_katesss) May 6, 2019

I want @celinedion in this look in a @Marvel short featuring Hela and her long lost twin sister Halo sitting on Thor’s shoulders as angel/demon and controlling him, leaving chaos in their wake as Loki looks on & laughs. Timeline be damned, I NEED this! pic.twitter.com/njH0wJjhqS — Kathryn Moore (@_KathrynK) May 6, 2019

if marvel truly love us their next film will be a sister buddy comedy starring celine dion and cate blanchett as hela and hela’s good sister. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/fJVB9Z7tii — PopBuzz (@popbuzz) May 6, 2019

someone said Hela is Celine Dion’s tether pic.twitter.com/dG1cFcIqP3 — 1940s James Buchanan Barnes stan ♉✨🇵🇸 (@marvelsgar) May 6, 2019

