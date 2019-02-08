Michael Douglas Reveals There’s Been Talk of ‘Ant-Man 3’

2019 is going to be big year for Marvel, but that doesn’t mean fans aren’t looking to the future of the franchise. One movie that has yet to be greenlit is a third Ant-Man film, but luckily, one of the movie’s stars thinks there’s a chance.

Veteran actor, Michael Douglas, is best known to Marvel Cinematic Universe fans for playing Hank Pym in Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp. According to ET Online, the actor revealed that there’s been discussion surrounding another Ant-Man movie.

“There’s been talk [about another Ant-Man]… [but] there’s been nothing formal right now that I know of,” he said during a Television Critics Association set visit to his Netflix show, The Kominsky Method. “They always kind of spring it on me. The first time you hear about it, it’s already in its third rewrite.”

When asked about his character’s fate, Douglas was understandably tight-lipped.

“You know I can’t say a word about that,” he teased. “They have one of those machines that, as soon as you say the word ‘Avengers,’ a blowgun comes to the side of my neck.”

Hopefully, the actor will make another appearance has Pym, especially since his last moments weren’t exactly happy. The character was last seen turning to dust in the mid-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp. While it’s safe to assume most victims of the Thanos snap will make a return, Douglas is not expected to show up in Avengers: Endgame. However, his onscreen daughter, Evangeline Lilly, is listed as a cast member for the upcoming Avengers movie on IMDB.

Last summer, Ant-Man and the Wasp director, Peyton Reed, revealed he has ideas for the third movie, so there’s definitely hope.

“Just the same as last time. We didn’t have any idea there would be a second Ant-Man until maybe a month or so after the first one came out,” he explained. “This was a giant question mar. With the first one, there was obviously behind the scenes drama that preceded me, but also, it’s Ant-Man. There was a question of, are people going to see this movie? It was not a fait accompli. It could have gone either way. I think we are all interested in doing one. There is a story to tell there. Definitely. There is a story we’ve talked about potentially. I’m very, very hopeful,” Reed explained.

In addition to playing Hank Pym, Douglas has had some great luck landing new gigs. The actor’s Netflix show recently earned him a Golden Globe Award as well as a nomination at the SAG Awards. The series also stars Alan Arkin and follows Douglas, an “aging actor,” who now has to make his living as an acting coach.

Douglas is also currently in development for The God Four, a new drama from the writer of Sully.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is currently streaming on Netflix. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.