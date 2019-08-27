Marvel Reveals First Look at Miles Morales: Spider-Man Starling Backup Story

Fans had the chance to meet Starling earlier this year, but fans will get an up-close look at the newest character in the Spider-Man mythos in a special backup story in Miles Morales: Spider-Man #250. The new backup story will put the spotlight on Tiana Toomes, aka Starling, who is the granddaughter of Adrian Toomes, otherwise known as the Vulture, and the story will be brought to life by writer Saladin Ahmed and artists Annie Wu and Rachelle Rosenberg. ComicBook.com has your first look at the new story, which will give fans some insight into Marvel’s latest character.

“Miles is Brooklyn’s Spider-Man, and therefore we always have an eye on his connection to legacy, but part of our mission in this book has been to populate his home borough with original characters,” Ahmed said. “Enter Starling, aka Tiana Toomes, granddaughter of one of Spidey’s most classic villains, The Vulture. Every rooftop-crawling hero deserves an ally/love interest/sometimes foil, and Starling definitely plays that role in Miles’ life. But she’s very much her own tough, smart young woman. More a ‘try and keep up with me’ type than a sidekick. In Miles Morales: Spider-Man #10 we learn a bit more about her origin in Detroit, and that’s definitely not the last we’ll see of her…”

You can see that reflected in the first page of the preview, which shows a young Tiana soaring high in the sky with her grandfather after he drops in to pick her up. On the next page, we see things flash forward to the present day, as Starling takes flight with her grandfather looking on.

“Starling’s great to work on, because she has all the potential of a fresh character right alongside a lineage that’s informed by decades of stories,” Wu said. “Drawing her origin was an interesting opportunity to explore both the new and old. Also, I like drawing feathers, so any excuse is good.”

You can check out our exclusive preview in the images above.

Miles Morales Spider-Man #10 is written by Saladin Ahmed with art by Javi Garron, Mahmud Asrar, Annie Wu, and Rachelle Rosenberg, and you can check ou the official description below.

“SPIDER-SEMIQUINCENTENNIAL OR BIG 250th ANNIVERSARY ISSUE?

That’s right, it’s our 250th issue and it’s Miles Morales’ birthday! But YOU’RE getting all the gifts! A mystery dating back to Miles’ first appearance? Answered! A terrifying villain destined to become one of Miles’ greatest adversaries? Revealed! Special guests, like maybe Peter Parker: Spider-Man? YOU KNOW IT! All busting out of 25 pages by main series storytellers Saladin Ahmed and Javier Garr n, PLUS a bonus back-up by Ahmed and a special guest artist delving into the history of your new favorite character, STARLING! Your FOMO is well-founded! DON’T MISS IT!

Rated T”

Miles Morales Spider-Man #10 hits comic stores on September 11th.