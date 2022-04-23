Miles Morales Forms a Variant Superhero Team to Save the Multiverse

✖

The newest volume of What If... finds Miles Morales attempting to save the multiverse by forming a superhero team of his very own variants. What If... Miles Morales is a five-issue miniseries concluding in July from writer Cody Ziglar and artist Paco Medina. Each issue introduces a Miles Morales variant from across the multiverse that becomes a different hero besides Spider-Man. Miles takes over the mantles of familiar heroes like Wolverine, Captain America, Thor, and Hulk, with What If... Miles Morales #5 uniting them all for a special mission with the young Spider-Man from Earth-616.

Marvel's July 2022 solicitations provide more details on what's in store with the final issue of the What If series. The villains set to oppose our Miles Morales Avengers-style steam include his Uncle Aaron, aka Prowler, Sabretooth, and a character who gets the mysterious "CLASSIFIED" title.

Each What If issue features a different creative team joining Miles Morales on this new saga, with Cody Ziglar and Paco Medina helming the first and last issues. "I'm a supreme Miles stan and life-long Cap truther, so being asked to helm the kick off of this What If? series was a dream come true," Ziglar said. "Simply can't wait for folks to see our boy Miles yeet' that shield and how he handles the mantle of Captain America."

What If… Miles Morales #2 came from writer John Ridley, artist Farid Karami, and colorist Chris Sotomayor and puts Wolverine in the spotlight; Miles becomes the Incredible Hulk in What If... Miles Morales #3 from writer Anthony Piper and artist Edgar Salazar; and Miles Morales Mighty Thor arrives in What If... Miles Morales #4.

Miles concluded his own Clone Saga last year, and also celebrated his 10th anniversary with a new costume designed by artist Chase Conley. "I had to the opportunity to redesign Miles Morales for his 10 year anniversary and I wanted to switch it up and give him a different silhouette," Conley wrote on Twitter. "I saw a few images circulating so I'm posting the page of poses. I'll post more angles soon:) #Spiderman #MilesMorales"

The cover and solicitation for What If... Miles Morales #5 can be found below, and the issue goes on sale in July.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

WHAT IF... MILES MORALES #5 (OF 5)

CODY ZIGLAR (W) • PACO MEDINA (A/C)

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER

BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

HOW MANY MILES DOES IT TAKE…TO SAVE THE UNIVERSE?!

What if…the many Miles of the multiverse assembled to overcome a threat against all realities? The Prowler enacts the final phase of his evil plan alongside LOKI, SABRETOOTH, and CLASSIFIED! Spider-Man's gonna need some help on this one – good thing CAPTAIN AMERICA, WOLVERINE, HULK, and THOR have his back!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99