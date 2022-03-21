Miles Morales Becomes the Mighty Thor in Marvel’s What If Series

The Multiverse is running wild, with both Marvel Studios and Marvel Comics leaning heavily into alternate Earths and realities. Sony Pictures Animation has also found success with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and the upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) starring Miles Morales. The young Spider-Man is even headlining a new What If… ? series relaunch, which sees him replace a different Marvel superhero in each issue. After taking on the Captain America persona in the comic’s debut, Miles Morales will become Thor, the God of Thunder, in the series’ penultimate issue.

Marvel’s June solicitation for What If… Miles Morales #4 teases Miles’ ascension to Thunder God. Written by Yehudi Mercado and illustrated by Luigi Zagaria, the fourth issue of What If… continues the trend of Miles Morales foregoing his wall-crawling days for other pursuits. While Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) won’t follow this same strategy, it will feature guest stars such as Gwen Stacy and Oscar Isaac’s Spider-Man 2099.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m a supreme Miles stan and life-long Cap truther, so being asked to helm the kick off of this What If? series was a dream come true,” Cody Ziglar said about launching What If… with Miles as Captain America. “Simply can’t wait for folks to see our boy Miles yeet’ that shield and how he handles the mantle of Captain America.”

The second season of Marvel’s What If… ? animated series was officially announced in November. Marvel head Kevin Feige previously teased that elements of Marvel’s What If…? might make the leap to live-action in the Marvel CInematic Universe as well.

“I really believe the deepening fictional mythologies is a way to appreciate them more, is a way to understand them more, look at them in a different way,” Feige said on the episode of Marvel Studios: Assembled about the series. “They’ve got now two seasons of What If…? ideas underway that’s some of the best storytelling we’ve ever had that you may see spin into other mediums. It’s really the most uniquely beautiful animated series I’ve seen in a long time.”

The solicitation for What If… Miles Morales #4 is below. Let us know your thoughts on the series in the comments!

WHAT IF…MILES MORALES #4 (OF 5)

YEHUDI MERCADO (W) • LUIGI ZAGARIA (A) • Cover by PACO MEDINA

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

WHOSOEVER HOLDS THIS HAMMER…

…if they be worthy, shall possess the power of…THOR. And what if…the Miles Morales of another universe was THOR, THE GOD OF THUNDER?!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99