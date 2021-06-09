Mobius Is a Huge Hit With Loki Fans
The series premiere of Loki made its debut on Disney+ on Wednesday, showcasing the latest corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to fans. In addition to highlighting the latest adventures of Tom Hiddleston's titular God of Mischief, the series is introducing a number of lesser-known Marvel elements into live-action — including Mobius M. Mobius, the Time Variance Authority employee played by Owen Wilson. The character, who becomes an unexpected ally of Loki across the episode goes along, has a relatively scarce comic history, with only a handful of canon appearances to his name. Still, based on the response to his scenes in the premiere, it looks like Mobius is on his way to being a bonafide fan-favorite.
Shortly after the first episode of Loki dropped on Disney+, many Marvel fans took to Twitter to share their reactions to Mobius' role, and many of them are pretty positive. Whether beginning to ship Mobius and Loki together or simply marveling at the idea of Wilson being in the MCU, fans already have a lot to say about Mobius. Here are just a few of those reactions. Warning: Mild spoilers for the first episode of Loki, "Glorious Purpose", below! Only look if you want to know!
mobius watching re-runs of lokis life during his free time #Loki pic.twitter.com/ve1BPvy7DO— 😀 (@_ernieruiz) June 9, 2021
#LOKI SPOILERS— Ana (@ashes_ana) June 9, 2021
This scene🥺 Mobius is such a kind and sweet bureaucrat pic.twitter.com/Z1rrzgNn2G
#LokiSpoilers #Mobius— comfort for mobius stans (@MobiusComfort) June 9, 2021
this scene... pic.twitter.com/9lnNadJzpz
i need #mobius to adopt me this instant i love him even more than i anticipated— spencer ⏳ | LOKI DAY (@LESBI4NTHOR) June 9, 2021
SPOILERS FOR #Loki— Alice ४ Loki spoilers (@frostkissedloki) June 9, 2021
.#Mobius is so gentle and patient with Loki it actually hurts.
#Mobius is awesome. Bravo Owen Wilson. The chemistry with #Loki / Tom is already iconic.— FlorenceduPacifique (@flore0971) June 9, 2021
Loving Owen Wilson as #Mobius #Loki pic.twitter.com/yGpLZN80y0— MirandaAnn (@mirandaannW) June 9, 2021
#MOBIUS is already one of my favorite characters in the entire MCU.
It’s so surreal to see Owen Wilson apart of this word now but I LOVE IT. pic.twitter.com/Vw7h73BOsz— JAVI (@KyberWebs) June 9, 2021
cw // #Loki spoilers
i was just waiting for mobius to go “kachow” the entire time pic.twitter.com/5j7KQbv7qV— vis/ares ४ (@visionvouge) June 9, 2021
#Loki #Mobius— newt/knotts 🌙 loki era (@H0WLINGBARNES) June 9, 2021
mobius really is one of those “i can fix him” kinda boyfriends huh pic.twitter.com/fDSuhYCTUw