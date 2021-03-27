MODOK Rounds Out All-Star Cast With Jon Hamm, Whoopi Golberg, Nathan Fillion, and Bill Hader

Marvel's MODOK already has a star-studded cast, that much is for sure. Luckily for fans of all things Marvel, that's not stopping series creators Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum from revealing even more A-list actors who have boarded the stop-motion comedy. At a virtual panel for WonderCon Saturday afternoon, Hulu and the MODOK crew unveiled four new actors lending their voice to the series — and they're all very much household names. Joining Oswalt, Aimee Garcia, Melissa Fumero, Ben Schwartz, and company include Jon Hamm, Whoopi Goldberg, Nathan Fillion, and Bill Hader.

Hamm is voicing Tony Stark/Iron Man in the show while Whoopi Goldberg is playing Poundcakes, a D-list hero that often appears alongside the Power Broker. Coincidentally enough, Fillion is voicing Wonder Man, a character he was going to play in live-action in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, even though his scene was ultimately deleted from the theatrical release. Hader is voicing two separate characters in the series — Angar the Screamer and iconic Hulk baddie The Leader, a character previously played by Tim Blake Nelson in The Incredible Hulk.

At one point, MODOK was set to be just one of four Marvel animated shows on Hulu geared towards adults. Two of those shows — Tigra & Dazzler and Kevin Smith's Howard the Duck — were canceled after Marvel Studios absorbed Marvel Television. That means MODOK will largely serve as a standalone show featuring all sorts of fan Marvel Easter eggs. Earlier this year, Blum even teased an appearance from X-Men icon Mr. Sinister.

Hulu's synopsis for MODOK can be found below.

In “Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.”, the megalomaniacal supervillain M.O.D.O.K. (Patton Oswalt) has long pursued his dream of one day conquering the world. But after years of setbacks and failures fighting the Earth’s mightiest heroes, M.O.D.O.K. has run his evil organization A.I.M. into the ground. Ousted as A.I.M.’s leader, while also dealing with his crumbling marriage and family life, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing is set to confront his greatest challenge yet! The series stars Patton Oswalt (M.O.D.O.K.), Melissa Fumero (Melissa), Aimee Garcia (Jodie), Ben Schwartz (Lou), Wendi McLendon-Covey (Monica), Beck Bennett (Austin Van Der Sleet), Jon Daly (Super-Adaptoid) and Sam Richardson (Gary).

MODOK hits Hulu on May 12th.

