Marvel's MODOK Releases Character Trading Cards

MODOK might not be set for release until late May, but that's not stopping Hulu from getting an early start on the marketing efforts for the show. Despite streaming properties having traditionally short marketing cycles, the Disney-owned service has steadily pumped out material for the Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum-created stop-motion comedy. In fact, Saturday afternoon, the show's official social media accounts released digital trading card designs for the show's four most latest cast additions, some two months ahead of its release date.

During a virtual panel at WonderCon, both Blum and Oswalt were on-hand with the show's expansive cast to welcome four new actors to the fray — Jon Hamm, Whoopi Goldberg, Nathan Fillion, and Bill Hader. Shortly after the panel ended, both the MODOK and official Marvel Entertainment accounts released the digital cards featuring the actors as their animated counterparts.

Meet the guest stars of @MarvelsMODOK: Bill Hader as Angar the Screamer and The Leader, Whoopi Goldberg as Poundcakes, and Nathan Fillion as Wonder Man. ☄ #MODOKHulu pic.twitter.com/7wdClFrIhE — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) March 27, 2021

Hader is voicing two characters in the show — The Leader, the iconic Hulk nemesis who will serve as a direct competitor to MODOK in the series, and Angar the Screamer. Hamm voices Iron Man/Tony Stark while Goldberg voices Poundcakes, a D-list vigilante. Fillion then rounds out the quad by voicing Wonder Man — a role many fans have wanted him to play in live-action after being deleted from the theatrical release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Hulu's synopsis for MODOK can be found below.

In “Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.”, the megalomaniacal supervillain M.O.D.O.K. (Patton Oswalt) has long pursued his dream of one day conquering the world. But after years of setbacks and failures fighting the Earth’s mightiest heroes, M.O.D.O.K. has run his evil organization A.I.M. into the ground. Ousted as A.I.M.’s leader, while also dealing with his crumbling marriage and family life, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing is set to confront his greatest challenge yet! The series stars Patton Oswalt (M.O.D.O.K.), Melissa Fumero (Melissa), Aimee Garcia (Jodie), Ben Schwartz (Lou), Wendi McLendon-Covey (Monica), Beck Bennett (Austin Van Der Sleet), Jon Daly (Super-Adaptoid) and Sam Richardson (Gary).

Marvel's MODOK is set to hit Hulu on May 21st.