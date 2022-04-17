Moon Knight Art Showcases the Beauty of Episode 3

Episode 3 of Moon Knight took Marc Spector/Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac) to Egpyt where the moon God Khonshu advised Marc to intercept the sinister Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke). Things went awry, Khonshu was imprisoned in stone, and things seem uncertain for Marc and Steven. However, there were a lot of beautiful visuals in the episode thanks to its setting and some new art shared by Marvel Studios showcases some of the show’s best scenes.

“He remembers every night. 🌘 Watch Marvel Studios’ #MoonKnight, now streaming on @DisneyPlus. Art by: @sg_posters,” Marvel wrote. You can check out the art below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

SG Posters shared some other epic pieces, which you can view below:

Moon Knight features a lot of Egyptian representation, and Marvel recently released a National Geographic featurette that shows “the ways ancient Egypt inspired” the show. Recently, Moon Knight directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead spoke with ComicBookMovie.com and were asked about working with producer Mohamed Diab and the creative team that crafted the Egyptian experience.

“We were very lucky to have Mohamed guiding us through the day and May Calmawy [who plays Layla El-Faouly] as well, she’s also Egyptian, she was awesome,” Benson shared. “Having them to guide us to the cultural aspects of it, in terms of, the humor of it specifically. Oscar is actually a really, really funny guy, so you have that treasure. Actually, his relationship, in real life, with Ethan [Hawke] was really helpful too. I don’t think there are that many funny scenes between, especially Steven, but really any of Oscar’s characters and Harrow, Ethan’s character, but seeing them, in real life, reinforce the tonal humor. That is kind of a left-of-center version of Marvel humor, that actually I think really helped.”

Moon Knight is already a big hit with audiences and critics alike. Currently, the new series is up on Rotten Tomatoes with an 87% critics score and a 93% audience score. ComicBook.com‘s Adam Barnhardt gave the show’s premiere a 5 out of 5 and called it Marvel’s “strongest.” Moon Knight producer Grant Curtis recently spoke with Collider and explained that the possibilities for the character’s future are essentially endless.

Moon Knight‘s first three episodes are now streaming on Disney+. . If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.