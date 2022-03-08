Scarlet Witch Fans React To Rumors About Upcoming MCU Project

Scarlet Witch fans are dreaming big this week as reports and rumors about an upcoming MCU project are all over the place. A couple tweets from MyTimeToShineHello on Twitter says that not only is Wanda Maximoff getting some sort of project, but that Marvel is working on something around the Scarlet Witch and The Children’s Crusade. That would be immense if proven to be correct. After WandaVision, the fans want more of Elizabeth Olsen. In addition, Marvel hasn’t exactly been shy about sprinkling Young Avengers in the background of these projects. The true plans will be revealed soon. But, the speculation is an absolute blast, check out some more of the responses down below:.

In a previous interview with Vanity Fair, Olsen explained that Multiverse of Madness was uniquely scary in the MCU. She said that the Sam Raimi movie is scarier than Indiana Jones.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A solo Scarlet Witch project as well https://t.co/hdW8Ec5dKz — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) March 8, 2022

“I think it’s scarier than Indiana Jones,” Olsen began. “I think it definitely feels more Sam Raimi than that. So maybe that was the goal, but it definitely became something darker I think.” She clarified, “Yea, not like [Raimi’s] western [stuff]… Yes, the horror genre feeling of constant fear and thrill and misleads and playing with camera, playing with how the perspective of the depth of field in order to make the audience feel more anxious… It’s more… I think it’s more than like a glossy Indiana Jones movie. Which I love Indiana Jones, but I feel like it has a darker thing going on.”

What do you want out of another Wanda series? Let us know down in the comments below!

Flawless victory

https://twitter.com/houseofmurdck/status/1501259372458094595?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Triumph

A solo Scarlet Witch film is officially in the works at Marvel Studios?! WE WON! #ScarletWitch #WandaMaximoff pic.twitter.com/HSYHwROfhY — ryan (@ryjoyn) March 8, 2022

Fool me once

I'm seeing all these rumours about a Scarlet Witch solo movie and I really wanna get excited…but I can't help but think this is just a joke😂 pic.twitter.com/XGqIFXkgl2 — Molls🍂 (@missmollybruton) March 8, 2022

Wow, that would be rough

https://twitter.com/wandaslua/status/1501264615304433666?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

All the prayers have been answered

SOLO SCARLET WITCH FILM ?!?? FINALLY — GCALV (@graceoliviaa777) March 8, 2022

Seems pretty likely

i’m sorry but if anyone thinks there WONT be a scarlet witch solo movie or trilogy is delusional — krist🧚🏼 (@goldloki) March 8, 2022

Let’s all reflect

https://twitter.com/ShazyJazy/status/1501268064288968708?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The fans are pleased