Kathryn Hahn’s Deal With Marvel Studios To Reprise Agatha Harkness Reportedly Also Includes Movies

It’s Kathryn Hahn’s world and we’re just living in it! Earlier today, Marvel fans were treated to the exciting news that Kathryn Hahn will be returning to the MCU for a WandaVision spin-off about Agatha Harkness. Hahn was recently nominated for an Emmy for her role as the sinister yet hilarious witch, and this news means she might get another shot at the prize. According to Deadline, the Disney+ spin-off isn’t the only place you might be seeing Agatha again. Apparently, Hahn’s new deal with Marvel Studios includes some future film appearances.

“The potential spinoff would be centered around Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness character which Hahn is set to reprise across the MCU – on streaming and in movies – under a larger deal she has made with the studio,” Deadline writes.

“If I were to ever come back, there’s so many aspects of her that I think are fascinating,” Hahn said in a previous interview. “She touches in so many different worlds throughout the comics. You know, she’s a centuries-old witch and has seen a lot, and there’s a lot of different people and beings that she’s crossed paths with over the last couple of centuries, so that would be a blast to explore.”

While Hahn didn’t take home the Emmy this year (it went to Julianne Nicholson for Mare of Easttown), Agatha Harkness was still honored this year. The character’s hit theme song “Agatha All Along” won an Emmy for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics. After the nominees were announced, Hahn had a chat with Nylon and spoke about her reaction to the nomination news.

“Oh my God. I was driving home from work. I knew it was happening around that time but I was driving home, so I had my phone around me but I wasn’t checking it. And then, it just erupted with a bazillion exclamation points from my dear publicist Bryna, so I knew it was good news. But I still didn’t know how many nominations the show had gotten. So I called her and she told me, which was just bananas. My head was just reeling from it and I immediately started texting with Lizzie [Elizabeth Olsen], Paul [Bettany], Matt [Shakman], Kevin [Feige], and everybody over there,” Hahn shared.

