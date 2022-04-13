Moon Knight Fans Think Oscar Isaac Deserves an Emmy Already

Halfway through Marvel Studios’ latest Disney+ series, Moon Knight, fans are already convinced that star Oscar Isaac deserves an Emmy Award. Isaac is playing Steven Grant/Mark Spector/the Fist of Khonshu, and viewers are taking to Twitter to call for or predict a future Oscar Isaac Emmy victory. Is this a possibility, or are Marvel fans setting themselves up for another heartbreak like WandaVision? Time will tell. You can see what fans have been saying about Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight performance below. Isaac previously opened up about why he wanted to play the lead role in what’s been described as Marvel’s first character study.

“With Steven, there was a chance to do a different type of comedy than what we’ve seen, of somebody who doesn’t know they’re funny,” Isaac said at a Moon Knight press conference. “And to find a counterpoint of that with Marc, in some ways of leaning into the dark vigilante guy. What makes him so special is that he has a little Englishman living inside of him.”

Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Moon Knight stars Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, and May Calamawy. New episodes debut weekly on Wednesdays on Disney+.

9/10

#MoonKnight Episode 3

9/10, This Night Stars scene was definitely the best Part , Marc and Layla 😩👌, Khonshu again steals the Show for me , Mr Knight was Fine imo , Arthur Harrow Arc 🙌

And Oscar Isaac deserves Emmy for his acting in this Show

Not Joking

if there's one mcu disney+ show actor that deserve to win an emmy it's oscar isaac and im not even joking rn — ash (@aaylaverse) April 13, 2022

I Swear

Deserves It

#OscarIsaac DESERVES AN EMMY FOR REAL — kam (@peterxloml) April 13, 2022

Seeing the Future

Or an Oscar for Oscar?

Oscar Isaac deserved an Emmy award or Oscar for his performance in #MoonKnight — elle (@marveloustwtt) April 13, 2022

For Real

Havoc

Give It To Him

Take It