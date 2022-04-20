Moon Knight Directors Open Up On Episode 4 Twist Ending

Moon Knight through fans for a loop with its fourth episode, delivering a mind-bending final sequence which left both the audience and its main characters brutally confused. Spoilers for Moon Knight Episode 4 follow! Pulling a scenario straight from the pages of Marvel Comics, Moon Knight saw Marc Spector in a mental institution with no clue how he got there. He ultimately found his other personality, Steven Grant, and the two tried to make an escape from the clinic which was being run by none other than Arthur Harrow. For Moon Knight Episode 4 directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, directing this sequence was quite a treat.

“So, getting that script, I suppose it was a bit like they took us into a room and were like, ‘Guys, we need to talk to you about something,’” Benson told ComicBook.com. “And they opened this large case and it was Excalibur. A golden light shined on us like Pulp Fiction. And then, and we picked it up and it turned into a script. And, and, and it was just, it was genuinely, it was a wonderful treasure, such a gift that we got to do that. And we were like jealous of ourselves when we found out we were doing that.”

Moorhead, who co-directed Episode 4 and Episode 2 with Benson, added, “Yeah. It was very, it was just as exciting for us and remains just as exciting for us, because we also, you know, of course there’s a big surprise to be had. But it’s also, I mean, we’ve, because we directed it we’ve seen it 8 million times and still love pressing play on those last 15 minutes.” That right there is exactly how you say plenty about a mysteriously plot twisting scene without revealing anything at all.

Ultimately, the sequence from the end of Moon Knight Episode 4 seems to be an illusion which Marc Spector may have to fight his way out of. In the comics, that is how a similar situation plays out. Many of the characters and much of the imagery in the sequence on the Disney+ series were pulled from Marc’s memory, so it seems likely to be generated from his mind.

What did you think of Moon Knight Episode 4?