Marvel's Moon Knight Villain Reportedly Revealed

✖

Midnight means murder when a little-known Marvel Comics villain makes their Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Moon Knight. The Oscar Isaac-led Marvel Studios original series, from head writer Jeremy Slater (2015's Fantastic Four, The Umbrella Academy) and directors Mohamed Diab (Cairo 678) and duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (Synchronic), also stars Ethan Hawke (the Before trilogy, Training Day) as the lead villain. Amid speculation that Hawke will play such foes as the pyrokinetic Sun King or the cursed Werewolf by Night, new intel reveals at least one villain in Marvel's Moon Knight: Anton Mogart, a.k.a. Midnight Man.

According to a listing on the Hamilton Hodell talent agency website, French actor Gaspard Ulliel (Hannibal Rising, Twice Upon a Time) will portray Mogart in the series (via Murphy's Multiverse). Mogart first appears in Moon Knight #3 in 1981, where the costumed connoisseur art thief strikes around midnight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaspard Ulliel (@gaspard_ulliel)

After he's shot by Marlene Alraune and seemingly killed by a plunge into a river during his first appearance, the Midnight Man returns in Moon Knight #9 to reveal his face disfigured by New York City waste after escaping into the sewer system. But Mogart is a pawn of the skull-faced mercenary Bushman, Marc Spector's archenemy.

Hawke and Isaac have both called Moon Knight a "wild, wild show" from the studio that expanded the MCU onto the small screen with WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

"Well, it's where I'm at as an actor," Hawke previously told The Ringer about what drew him to the Kevin Feige-produced Marvel series. "A lot of it, to be honest, I love the fact that Moon Knight is a lesser-known story and allows more creative freedom. The director is Mohammed Diab and he's a brilliant guy."

Hawke continued: "A lot of it is Oscar, to me, to be honest with you. I find him to be a very exciting player in my field. I like what he's doing with his life. He reminds me of the actors, when I first arrived at New York, that I looked up to. Oscar's younger than me, and I like the way he carries himself, and I like the way he thinks. And in general, good things happen when you're in the room with people that you like the way they think, right?"

Marvel's Moon Knight is expected to release in 2022 on Disney+.

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.