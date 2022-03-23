Moon Knight Writer Reveals Ghostbusters and Indiana Jones Were Big Influences on Disney+ Show

Moon Knight is the next project up from Marvel Studios, and all signs are pointing towards the series being the studio’s most unique property yet. While the show is set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, even the filmmakers behind the show say it’s arguably the least connected thing out of the entire stable. Just because it doesn’t necessarily have the same connective tissue as other Marvel projects, though, doesn’t mean it doesn’t have major inspiration. In fact, Moon Knight head writer Jeremy Slater suggests the show was largely inspired by Ghostbusters and Indiana Jones, two of the largest franchises in pop culture history.

During the red carpet premiere of the series Tuesday night, Slater said Marvel expected someone to pitch the character as a Batman-type character. Instead, he wanted to go I different direction.

“I came and wanted to go with Raiders of the Lost Ark. I want to see some Ghostbusters. I want to bring some horror into the MCU and some scary monsters, and really push that envelope as far we can,” Slater told Variety on the red carpet. “Kevin [Feige] and Marvel were so supportive of that, so we really just sort of used Kevin as our litmus test in terms of finding out if this is something we should pull back on.”

Slater went on to add that was never the case, and studio executives always wanted to go forward with whatever the room decided was best.

“At every turn he really pushed us to tell the best story and not worry about pulling back or pulling our punches,” the writer added. “It’s definitely still appropriate for all ages, that was important to us. We didn’t want to make something that was inaccessible to a big chunk of the MCU fanbase and we know people watch these shows with their kids and their families, but I was like ‘Let’s get as PG-13 as we possible can!’”

Marvel’s next project is Moon Knight, which hits Disney+ on March 30th.

