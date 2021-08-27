Moon Knight: Photos Hint At Mark Ruffalo's Hulk Appearing in Disney+ Show

✖

In a matter of days, both Wong (Benedict Wong) and Abomination (Tim Roth) are going to appear in Shang-Chi in the Legend of the Ten Rings. The appearances serve as just the latest batch of cameos in the ever-growing Marvel Cinematic Universe, a film franchise that will soon include 24 feature films and four television shows. Now, eagle-eyed fans have noticed a peculiar travel detail regarding Mark Ruffalo, potentially suggesting the beloved actor's Avengers character could be appearing in Disney+'s upcoming Moon Knight series.

Friday, a fan noticed both Ruffalo and Moon Knight star Oscar Isaac in front of the same hotel in Budapest, the Hungarian capital where Moon Knight is actively filming. Sure, it could be one big coincidence — especially since Moon Knight and the Incredible Hulk aren't really two characters you'd expect to see together — or it could be something much, much more.

See the potentially revealing snapshots for yourself below.

Pics of Oscar Isaac and Mark Ruffalo, in front of the same hotel in Budapest, were posted within an hour of each other on Instagram. Hmm, makes me wonder if Bruce Banner might just make an appearance in MOON KNIGHT… 🤔

📷: @dora_magyari (Instagram) pic.twitter.com/fO69yO6lPJ — L'uomo accattivante (@uomoaccattivant) August 27, 2021

Outside of Isaac himself, little else has been revealed about the cast or plot of Moon Knight. The acclaimed Ethan Hawke is expected to play the show's primary antagonist, though it's unclear as of now who that is.

Well, it's where I'm at as an actor," Hawke previously explained of his first Marvel role. "A lot of it, to be honest, I love the fact that Moon Knight is a lesser-known story and allows more creative freedom. The director is Mohammed Diab and he's a brilliant guy. A lot of it is Oscar, to me, to be honest with you. I find him to be a very exciting player in my field. I like what he’s doing with his life. He reminds me of the actors, when I first arrived at New York, that I looked up to. Oscar’s younger than me, and I like the way he carries himself, and I like the way he thinks. And in general, good things happen when you’re in the room with people that you like the way they think, right?"

Moon Knight has yet to set a release date. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Which other characters would you like to see pop up in Moon Knight? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.