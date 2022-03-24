Moon Knight Stars Get Trapped in Purgatory So They Don’t Spoil Marvel’s Secrets in Hilarious Clip

People are starting to get their hands on advanced copies of Moon Knight, and Marvel Studios doesn’t want them to say a beep. Keeping in line with the tradition of asking people to not talk about spoilers, the studio even sent the trio of Moon Knight leads to purgatory just so they wouldn’t spill the beans and spoil the upcoming Disney+ series.

While Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, and May Calamaway aren’t really in purgatory, of course, Marvel Studios released a hilarious video of them sitting around in the Marvel Studios “waiting room,” passing time until the series started airing episodes. See the hilarious clip for yourself below.

Interestingly enough, the tone of the clip itself is a stark contrast to what fans can expect from the series.

“I came and wanted to go with Raiders of the Lost Ark. I want to see some Ghostbusters. I want to bring some horror into the MCU and some scary monsters, and really push that envelope as far we can,” Moon Knight writer Jeremy Slater previously told Variety on the red carpet. “Kevin [Feige] and Marvel were so supportive of that, so we really just sort of used Kevin as our litmus test in terms of finding out if this is something we should pull back on.”

“At every turn he really pushed us to tell the best story and not worry about pulling back or pulling our punches,” the writer added. “It’s definitely still appropriate for all ages, that was important to us. We didn’t want to make something that was inaccessible to a big chunk of the MCU fanbase and we know people watch these shows with their kids and their families, but I was like ‘Let’s get as PG-13 as we possibly can!’”

Marvel’s next project is Moon Knight, which hits Disney+ on March 30th.

