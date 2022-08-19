Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac Reflects on Making "Something Super Unusual" With Marvel Series

Moon Knight was the first Marvel series to hit Disney+ in 2022, and fans are still holding out hope for a second season. Oscar Isaac recently talked about being locked into Marvel contracts, but it seems like the actor does want to return to playing Marc Spector/Steven Grant/Jake Lockley. In a recent interview with Deadline's The Process, the actor talked about making "something super unusual" for Marvel and working on a show that was rich with character study.

"I felt like there was an opportunity to do something super unusual, on a massive stage, with these incredible resources," Isaac shared. "To find a way to do this strange character study and have this weird, psychedelic journey that's ultimately about trauma, and to do that within this genre and this framework just seemed like too good of an opportunity to pass up."

"You kind of pour your heart into the things that you do just for the sake of doing it — not even for the result. You put that stuff in there out of a sense of play, and a sense of fun and excitement because it means something to you, and whether that shows up literally on camera is kind of beside the point," Isaac explained. "I think the idea is that it infuses depth. You just feel the depth of it. All the detail, all the texture, all of that stuff, someone in a rush — which you definitely were always in — you could kind of let that stuff fall to the side, especially when you have six hours of show to make, which is always just so wild. And to still find the space and the interest to infuse everything you could with some sort of meaning, it's just so great."

During a previous interview with SFX Magazine, Moon Knight director Mohamed Diab teased that the character will return to the MCU.

"If you ask me, I would tell you that Moon Knight is here to stay," Diab explained. "He's an interesting character. If you are Marvel, I think the smart business decision is to keep him. The only thing is, Marvel is not traditional. If you succeed, it doesn't mean you're gonna get a Season 2. By the way, I'm kept in the dark. I have no clue. I'm just thinking as a businessman right now. But I think they're going to stay. Maybe it's going to be a film. Maybe it's going to be a journey like what happened with WandaVision. I wish one day, if there is an expansion, I would be a part of it. We ended in a way that feels like a beginning. You see Mark and Steven becoming a new dynamic, the two of them in one body. We see Jake. You see the Scarlet Scarab, who could be a superhero or not. Very interesting stuff."

The first season of Moon Knight is now streaming on Disney+.