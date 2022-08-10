Oscar Isaac Addresses Being Locked Into Marvel With Moon Knight

Oscar Isaac addressed the prospect of being locked into Marvel appearances with Moon Knight. Famously, once you sign on for the MCU, there's a contractual obligation to appear in more of these projects. Sirius XM's Jess Cagle Show caught up with the Moon Knight star to talk about how he weighed that decision before getting on-board. Famously, he had an interesting stint with Star Wars and was a little wary of signing up for a big franchise. But the partnership with Marvel has been great for everyone involved and fans want to see more of him. Check out what he had to say down below!

"No, that definitely was a concern. So, like when it came my way, I was like, this it's interesting, but I don't know if I can do the, you know, what they call the golden handcuffs. But you know, I think because we were taking a shot with the material, it's a brand-new character," Isaac explained. "There was a, there was an experimental nature to it, that it felt like everybody was on board with, 'let's just try to see if this thing works before we really started thinking about all the, you know, the multiverse of it, all the different incarnations that it can be.' And so, so I felt kind very, a lot very grateful that I could kind of go into it with the freedom of knowing that this is just what this is. And, if it's great and we wanna do more, we have that option, but it's not imperative."

Recently, the director of the series spoke to Comicbook.com about the prospect of a second season. There's one personality of Moon Knight that wasn't explored in much depth during the Disney+ run. It's first on the ballot if and when we revisit Oscar Isaac in the MCU.

"If it was for me, I would start with Jake Lockley. I want to see his world. Everyone is so intrigued about him and [I want to] see what happens in between those blinks and who he is and what does he love and who does he love. It's very interesting for me," Diab said. "But I love that the small things that we put all through the episode made people, every episode, waiting for Jake, waiting for Jake, waiting for Jake. But I think it, he was introduced in the right time at the very end, knowing that con should still have a hold on them."

