Moon Knight Star Ethan Hawke Reveals the One Person He Spilled Marvel Spoilers To

There is no studio that takes its secrets more seriously than Marvel. Cast and crew members working on MCU movies and TV shows are trained (and legally required) to keep quiet on all things Marvel, but talking to absolutely no one about what you’re doing for an extended period of time can be challenging. Everyone needs a confidant, and that includes Moon Knight star Ethan Hawke.

The acclaimed actor has a mysterious role opposite Oscar Isaac in Moon Knight, which is coming to Disney+ in 2022. Variety caught up with Hawke on Monday night and asked about his ability to keep Marvel info on lockdown, and he revealed that he talks about a lot of it with his son, but no one else.

“It’s not in my personality to just not rifle all kind of information out. It’s so difficult for me,” Hawke explained. “My son has to know everything. He’s 19, he was the perfect age for the Marvel universe. You know, he came of age as that whole explosion has happened. So whenever I needed to know the backstory behind this god or this character, he’s like, ‘Ah, Dad! Let me correct you on that.’ So he was my go-to resource.”

Not only does Hawke’s son give him someone to talk to about his Marvel secrets, but he also uses his as a personal Marvel expert. Anytime Hawke needs information on the characters he’s interacting with, his son is there to help.

Hawke isn’t used to taking part in franchises that require this kind of secrecy — fans of independent films and auteur cinema aren’t exactly digging for spoilers. But he seems to have enjoyed his experience working in the MCU so far.

“I’ve signed about 10,000 NDAs and they give me a hard time anytime I say anything about it,” Hawke told . “They’re very secretive about it. They like to create a lot of anticipation. But I understand why people love working for them. They’re extremely active, friendly. They do good world-building and create space for actors. If you want to play, they want you to play.”

Moon Knight doesn’t have a specific release date just yet, but it will be arriving on Disney+ some time in 2022.

