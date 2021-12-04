Morbius: Michael Keaton Reportedly Filming Additional Footage

Michael Keaton is reportedly filming additional footage for Morbius this week. Murphy’s Multiverse had the information about the upcoming Sony film. As the MCU continues to blend with the Venomverse, it would make sense that the people behind the Jared Leto project would like to stuff some more multiversal goodness in there. An appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live recently had fans wondering how he would be returning as Adrian Toomes. Well, it would seem as though this report would point to a resolution. Morbius is just 7 weeks or so out and it remains just how big these reshoots would be. Other Marvel movies like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are also undergoing some reshoots. So, there is shuffling all across the board. Morbius is due out in just a few short months. People are excited to see what Sony is bringing to the table. If these reports are true, that could mean some serious Multiverse madness.

The former Batman actor told The Hollywood Reporter that he has a tough time keeping all this comic book timeline stuff straight. He admits this time travel stuff is all just a little bit above his head.

He began, “I’m nodding like I know what the fuck they’re talking about. I go, ‘Uh-huh.’ And I’m thinking, ‘You may as well be explaining quantum physics right now to me. All I know is I just know my guy. And I know the basics.’ So finally, they were looking at me, and they just started laughing. They said, ‘You don’t know what we’re talking about, do you?’ I said, ‘No, I don’t, no idea what you’re talking about.’ “

During DC FanDome China, The Flash director Andy Muschietti explained how he got the legend back in the fold as Bruce Wayne. It wasn’t easy, but as always scripts are paramount. A lot of actors will be down for any project with a tight story.

“I think Keaton was honored to come to do this character again. But mainly we sent him a great script, and that is probably the thing that got him interested,” the filmmaker said during a panel during DC FanDome China. “It’s more complex than this…we gave him a great script and I promised him great direction. And that was about it.”

