Jared Leto Shares First Look at ‘Morbius the Living Vampire’

Morbius the Living Vampire is currently in the middle of filming, bringing an entirely new corner of the Marvel universe under Sony’s umbrella onto the big screen. And now, it looks like we have the first official look at the film.

Jared Leto, who will be playing the titular role in the film, recently shared a short video of his character standing in place on a rainy street corner. You can check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Morbius follows Leto as Dr. Michael Morbius, who is a scientist whose attempt to cure himself of a blood disease leads to him developing vampire-like powers. The film will be directed by Safe House‘s Daniel Espinosa. Pacific Rim: Uprising‘s Adria Arjona has been cast as the film’s female lead, and Matt Smith and Tyrese Gibson have been cast in currently unknown roles.

“Wait until you see the way he looks, what we have done with this character, you will love it,” producer Avi Arad said in a recent interview. “There are so many other great characters on the way, too. You will see. We’re just getting started.”

Morbius is just the latest entry in Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters, capitalizing off of the success of last year’s Venom. Solo films for Black Cat, Silver Sable, and Jackpot are also in development at the studio.

“This is the great thing for us now, that an actor like [Leto], and an actor like [Venom star] Tom [Hardy] wanted to have their own character. But the character they love,” Arad shared in a previous interview. “Both of them, very hard to get them to do a movie. You actually cannot get them. We went in, we sat with them, and everybody told us, ‘Oh, ba, ba, ba, ba, ba.’ Nothing. That’s what he wanted to do. We went to this place with them, and he just…good actors want to be different than what they are.”

Morbius will be released on July 31, 2020.