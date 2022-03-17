Morbius Star Jared Leto Reveals the Marvel Characters He Wants to Crossover With



Sony’s upcoming Spider-Man spin-off, Morbius, is flying its way into theaters very soon and the press tour has officially begun. After Spider-Man: No Way Home, the potential for crossovers in a Marvel film seems limitless, and Morbius star Jared Leto is well aware. The Academy Award-winning actor has an idea of which Marvel characters he’d want to team-up with, and the answers may or may not surprise you.

Leto recently had the chance to chat with the good folks at Screen Rant, where he revealed exactly what Marvel characters he’d want Morbius to crossover with.

“Besides Robert Downey, Iron Man, there are so many people that that would be fantastic,” Leto explained. “But of course, Venom would be would make a lot of sense. That would be fun.”

While seeing Leto’s Morbius team-up with Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man would be fun, the more likely choice would have to be Venom. Tom Hardy’s Venom is likely in the same universe as Morbius, and there have even been some nods to the two coexisting in the same universe during previous trailers for the Jared Leto film. It wouldn’t be too far off to assume that a big Spider-Man villain team-up could wind up being Sony’s plan for their cinematic universe.

This wouldn’t be the first time the Academy Award-winning actor has teased a Spider-Man Cinematic Universe crossover. Way back in December 2021, Leto attended CCXP in San Paulo, Brazil, via a pre-recorded video message where he hinted at possible crossovers by citing a Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer that was released around the same time as the convention.

“If you’ve seen the last Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, you know the multiverse has officially opened,” Leto said in his video address. “There’s all kinds of opportunities for villains to meet up and maybe nurture their more sinister intents.

Morbius stars Jared Leto, Michael Keaton, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Matt Smith and Tyrese Gibson. The film will follow Leto as Michael Morbius, a doctor who is suffering from a rare blood condition and tries a very risky cure that essentially turns him into a vampire.

Who would you like to see Jared Leto crossover with in Sony’s Spider-Man Cinematic Universe? Kraven the Hunter, Madame Web, Spider-Woman or Venom? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!

Morbius is set to hit theaters on April 1, 2022!