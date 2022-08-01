Ms. Marvel Cinematographer Jules O'Loughlin Gives Update on a Potential Season 2

Despite debuting during a heavily-populated time for Marvel content, Ms. Marvel stood out against giants like Thor: Love and Thunder and all the anticipation surrounding Marvel Studios' imminent San Diego Comic-Con presentation. Iman Vellani's Marvel Cinematic Universe entrance concluded as the highest-rated Marvel Studios project ever released, besting Best Picture nominee Black Panther. All this positivity surged Kamala Khan's momentum heading into next year's The Marvels, which she will star in alongside Brie Larson's Carol Danvers and Teyonah Parris's Monica Rambeau. While this adolescent Avenger has her big screen debut to look forward to, fans are already asking about a sophomore season for her self-titled show.

Speaking with ComicBook.com, Ms. Marvel cinematographer Jules O'Loughlin noted neither he nor director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy has heard of plans for a Season 2.

"Listen, hand on heart, I can honestly say that at this stage, I haven't heard of any plans for a Season 2," O'Loughlin said. "There's so much going on with Marvel and there's stuff happening and popping up all the time, but I haven't heard of anything, Sharmeen hasn't heard of anything. The next thing for Iman, and the character of Kamala is to be in The Marvels. But at this stage, there hasn't been any talk of a season two on Ms. Marvel."

O'Loughlin tagged in for two episodes of Ms. Marvel's first run, serving as cinematographer for the international installments. "Seeing Red" took the series to Pakistan, while "Time and Again" flashed fans back to India during the time of partition.

Regardless of the lack of Season 2 confirmation, O'Loughlin emphasized that he would be among the first to clock in if more Ms. Marvel comes in the future.

"I would love there to be a season two because I think season one was so much fun and such a great shake, and I think it's really touched a lot of hearts, and people seem to be crazy for Ms. Marvel," O'Loughlin continued. "That's done so well. So listen, I think it'd be a lot of fun, certainly shooting. I had a huge amount of fun shooting the eps that I did on season one. So if I was offered the chance to be involved in the season two, hell yeah. Why not? What's not to like about that?"

All six episodes of Ms. Marvel are streaming now on Disney+. Watch O'Loughlin's full interview above!