Ms. Marvel Ends as Marvel's Highest-Rated Project

The first season of Ms. Marvel has ended, and the Disney+ series is the best-rated project Marvel Studios has ever released. Using scores from Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer as a baseline, the series has settled in at a 98-percent Certified Fresh rating. That bests Black Panther's previous high of 96-percent Certified Fresh.

All six episodes scored at least 92-percent on the site, with the finale being the lowest-rated of the bunch. Episodes Four and Five each finished with a perfect rating. "'Time and Again' is charged with filling narrative gaps as efficiently as possible and largely succeeds, entertainingly relaying exposition without halting Ms. Marvel's momentum," reads the site's Critics Consensus for the finale.

When the series was first released, the show was getting "review bombed" on other aggregating sites. Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani admitted earlier this month she knew going into the role that situations like that could arise.

"I know they're there. It's something we knew was going to happen going into this," she said in a chat with NME. "It happened when the comic books came out in 2014. I'm all for constructive criticism as long as people have a legitimate concern or suggestion or something real. Then I care."

"But all the hatred I've seen has no basis, no merit, it's just purely for the sake of hating – and that's fine," Vellani continued. "You're not gonna impress everyone. We hit our target audience and we hit an entirely new audience that didn't know they were gonna fall in love with this character – people who have never seen themselves represented in a positive light before."

The series got a new synopsis from Marvel: "Introduces Kamala Khan—a 16-year-old Pakistani American from Jersey City. An aspiring artist, an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, she is a huge fan of the Avengers—and one in particular, Captain Marvel. But Kamala has always struggled to find her place in the world—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel."

The first season of Ms. Marvel is now streaming on Disney+.

