Ms Marvel Poster Artist Thanks Fans For Support

Ms. Marvel's new poster had one artist on social media thanking all the fans for their support. Shehzil Malik shared that her work was featured on the newest image and people are loving the vibes. A core theme of the series, and really Ms. Marvel's identity is her Muslim/Pakistani-American heritage. That comes through in the styles exhibited on the poster. There are tons of small details that fans from all over the world have noticed about the composition. Hopefully, the actual show finds a way to weave those threads in there as well. It's under 50 days until the big release on Disney+. While people are still reeling over Moon Knight and prepping for a trip into the Multiverse of Madness with Doctor Strange, Kamala Khan is waiting in the wings. As one of Marvel's most popular young characters, the hype could not be any more palpable.

Sana Amanat helped create Ms. Marvel. She told The Inquirer that younger audiences had been a huge force in the character's popularity. "She's grown so much in the last four years and the diversity of our fanbase alone is so impressive. They all love Ms. Marvel. It goes to show we have a really great story with great creators," Amanat elaborated. "I think it's incredibly important that we tell young women and young girls that they have this incredible power within themselves, and that they have heroes out there [who] ... they can look up to, especially in these times."

Yes that is my art in the poster by @Marvel to represent Ms Marvel's Muslim/ Pakistani-American heritage! ⚡️🤩 Excited to see it all come together! https://t.co/BfH3DfsOji — Shehzil Malik (@shehzilm) April 20, 2022

Vellani knows how big of an impact Kamala Khan had for young readers around the world. During a red carpet interview last year she explained how important the hero was for fans. "The fact that the show is being made and they're including this character in the MCU is [what's important]," Vellani began. "I don't really have to go out of my way and talk about being a Muslim and being Pakistani — it all comes out in the show. People seeing a person like me involved in a project as big as this is, I think, inspiring enough."

Marvel Studios dropped a description for Ms. Marvel when the trailer released: "Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel" is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?"

