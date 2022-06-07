Ms. Marvel Launches With Rare Perfect Score on Rotten Tomatoes

✖

Ms. Marvel has a near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. On the review aggregator, the Disney+ series sits at 95% freshness. That's impressive for an MCU series that some fans didn't know what to make of when it got announced years ago. But, Ms. Marvel introduces a younger Marvel heroine to the larger cinematic universe with aplomb. It's not just Comicbook.com saying that either, all these reviews are hyped to see more of Kamala Khan in the movies at some point. Disney has made no secret that the Marvel shows are a big part of their Disney+ strategy.

With Moon Knight this year and now Ms. Marvel, the train has kept running along smoothly. Fans are loving the new character introductions as they build out the universe in unexpected ways. Oscar Isaac's show was a globe-trotting adventure show, while Iman Vellani's series focuses more on Jersey City and balancing superhero duties with everyday life. Both approaches have worked for fans on the streaming platform, and that's good news for the MCU.

Comicbook.com reviewed Ms. Marvel and finds her origin story to be the brightest moment of Phase 4 yet. "What makes a hero? That's the question at the heart of Ms. Marvel on Disney+," our review begins. "Our heroine is Kamala Khan, a self-described fangirl who loves the Avengers and has a real talent for YouTube content. However, she's very much at an age where there's pressure to have her life all figured out. That's a lot of stress on a teenager! However, star Iman Vellani absolutely nails the characterization of Ms. Marvel and a warm group of family and friends make this Marvel Cinematic Universe outing absolutely soar."

Here's how Marvel describes the upcoming show: "Introduces Kamala Khan—a 16-year-old Pakistani American from Jersey City. An aspiring artist, an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, she is a huge fan of the Avengers—and one in particular, Captain Marvel. But Kamala has always struggled to find her place in the world—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel."

