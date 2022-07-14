Ms. Marvel: Marvel Showcases Amazing Art from South Asian Artists

Ms. Marvel came to an end this week, and MCU fans ended up loving the latest Disney+ series. In fact, the series is currently Marvel's highest-rated project. The show is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a very impressive 98% critics score, topping Black Panther's 96%. One of the many things that makes the Ms. Marvel series special is its focus on family, community, and Pakistani culture. The series has done a great job showcasing South Asian creatives, in fact, Marvel took to Instagram yesterday to share poster art that was made exclusively by South Asian artists.

"Relive the first five episodes of #MsMarvel with a gallery of inspired-by artwork from these amazing South Asian artists before watching the EPIC finale, now streaming on @DisneyPlus," Marvel shared. The following artists were credited: @itsnehalicious, @manal_mirza_, @colorsofhoney, @vik.kainth, and @inkquisitive. You can check out the beautiful works of art below:

Episodes 4 and 5 of Ms. Marvel were helmed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, the Academy Award-winning director of A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness and Saving Face, which are Pakistan-set documentaries that tell the stories of women overcoming tragedies. Ms. Marvel marks Obaid-Chinoy's first time tackling a fictional series, and she has helped infuse the show with Pakistani history and culture. In the penultimate episode, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) traveled back in time to the Partition of India, which is a pivotal moment in her family history as well as the real world. In a recent chat with ComicBook.com, Obaid-Chinoy opened up about the show's authentic take on Pakistan.

"I've spent the better part of two decades actually collecting oral histories from 1947," Obaid-Chinoy said. "It is sort of a geeky sort of other part of my life that I am drawn to that history. Because it is a deeply traumatic time for millions and millions of people. One of the largest mass migrations the world has ever seen, yet it's very rarely visualized. So when you bring a superhero into that world, you have to bear witness to that history in the most authentic manner. And so when Kamala lands into partition and she walks onto that platform, I recreated every frame from a photograph from 1947. And so the things that you see on the platform with the way people are being carried, the way people are going... All of that is a recreation from a photograph from 1947."

Ms. Marvel is now streaming on Disney+.