Ms. Marvel First Reactions Arrive Online

First reactions to Ms. Marvel have arrived online and people are liking her MCU introduction. Kamala Khan has been a highly-requested character for years now, and she's finally getting her own show. A lot of reviewers and media personalities got the first two episodes of the Marvel series. In their reactions, they praise Iman Vellani for bringing Kamala to life on-screen. There's also been a ton of credit given to the creative team for making Jersey City in the MCU feel a lot more vibrant than some of the locales we've gotten in Disney+ shows so far. Comicbook.com's Phase Zero crew got to see the episodes and find the footage sent out to be a rock-solid start to Ms. Marvel's MCU tenure. Check out some more reactions down below:

Ms. Marvel's has a new synopsis ahead of the Disney+ premiere: "An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination-particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home-that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?"

I've never loved a character like I do Kamala Khan. She's charismatic, smart, funny & adorable. Her family is so lovable. The dynamic is amazing. The animation & graphics are so fun. Into The Spiderverse vibes. Kamala Khan is going to be HUGE. I freaking love #MsMarvel so much. pic.twitter.com/qc3Nnpafft — Laura ลอร'า 劳拉 (@lsirikul) May 25, 2022

