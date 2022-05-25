Ms. Marvel First Reactions Arrive Online
First reactions to Ms. Marvel have arrived online and people are liking her MCU introduction. Kamala Khan has been a highly-requested character for years now, and she's finally getting her own show. A lot of reviewers and media personalities got the first two episodes of the Marvel series. In their reactions, they praise Iman Vellani for bringing Kamala to life on-screen. There's also been a ton of credit given to the creative team for making Jersey City in the MCU feel a lot more vibrant than some of the locales we've gotten in Disney+ shows so far. Comicbook.com's Phase Zero crew got to see the episodes and find the footage sent out to be a rock-solid start to Ms. Marvel's MCU tenure. Check out some more reactions down below:
Ms. Marvel's has a new synopsis ahead of the Disney+ premiere: "An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination-particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home-that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?"
I've never loved a character like I do Kamala Khan. She's charismatic, smart, funny & adorable. Her family is so lovable. The dynamic is amazing. The animation & graphics are so fun. Into The Spiderverse vibes. Kamala Khan is going to be HUGE. I freaking love #MsMarvel so much. pic.twitter.com/qc3Nnpafft— Laura ลอร'า 劳拉 (@lsirikul) May 25, 2022
Got the chance to watch the first 2 episodes of Ms Marvel before its release and I’m dying to watch the rest – Pakistanis, Muslims and South Asians will be SO pleasantly surprised 😭♥️ first time I’ve seen meaningful representation in a #Marvel film 🦸🏽♀️— Unzela Khan (@unzela_) May 25, 2022
First off, Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan might be one of the best casting choices the MCU has made (seriously). She truly embodies all of Kamala’s enthusiasm and optimism. I’m so looking forward to her interactions with other heroes and her future in the MCU! (2/6) pic.twitter.com/PAGDrtm3OA— Maryam Ahmad (@curious_maryam) May 25, 2022
I've seen the first episode of #MsMarvel and spoiler free – I love this show. It is everything I could have wanted. I say this a lot about our girl Kamala Khan, but I've literally never felt so seen. But like me... specifically. Iman Vellani is a DELIGHT. Put her in everything.— Preeti Chhibber🕸️Preorder Spidey's Social Dilemma (@runwithskizzers) May 25, 2022
#MsMarvel is so much fun! A lot of it is slice-of-life based (nice to get the perspective of how regular people in the MCU view the superheroics going on around them). The question of how so many people know what happened in the Endgame final battle is also answered. 😆— Julia Delbel (@juliadelbel) May 25, 2022
I was given the opportunity to watch the first two episodes of #MsMarvel and… WOW! The world we’re thrown into is extremely exhilarating and SO COLORFUL. I can’t stress enough how fantastic Iman Vellani is as Kamala Khan and might I say…. I think I like her new powers more. pic.twitter.com/YKEMwhvOcl— Elijah Boxhill (@OpticalCinema) May 25, 2022
#MsMarvel is a vibrant and exciting story that takes a plunge into both the MCU and Pakistani culture. Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan is absolutely fantastic, as shes likely to become an MCU favorite. Not to mention her new powers are a phenomenal addition. pic.twitter.com/7zwpviMOgc— Comic Book Saga 🎙 (@ComicBookSaga) May 25, 2022
The first couple episodes of #MsMarvel are a BLAST. I particularly love how pretty much everyone is instantly endearing. I almost immediately loved the characters and their family dynamics. Iman Vellani is incredibly charming. pic.twitter.com/5nKkVPueZy— Jordan Maison (@JordanMaison) May 25, 2022
#MsMarvel is really, really wonderful. Iman Vellani is a star and the stylized aesthetic, which feels almost like a live-action "Spider-Verse," is dazzling but never distracting. All the emotional stuff is front and center, real and honest. Get excited. pic.twitter.com/PixD3JJQHG— Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) May 25, 2022
First 2 episodes of #MsMarvel leave no doubt about the type of show this is. It's a show for those of us who grew up watching the #MCU and fantasized about having powers of our own. It's a coming of age story that works as a love letter to the genre.#MarvelStudios #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/d4HUmETJiw— Cinema Stubs 🎙️ (@CinemaStubs) May 25, 2022
#MsMarvel is EVERYTHING I wanted. Iman is PERFECT as Kamala. After two episodes, I can't wait to see what happens next.
For those worried about the power changes, it works & still captures the heart of who she is as a person & a hero. Also, can we have a REAL Avengers Con? pic.twitter.com/GatXf7wHCZ— Ashley Saunders ➡️ SWCA (@ThatAshleyErin) May 25, 2022