Ms. Marvel First Reactions Arrive Online

By Aaron Perine

First reactions to Ms. Marvel have arrived online and people are liking her MCU introduction. Kamala Khan has been a highly-requested character for years now, and she's finally getting her own show. A lot of reviewers and media personalities got the first two episodes of the Marvel series. In their reactions, they praise Iman Vellani for bringing Kamala to life on-screen. There's also been a ton of credit given to the creative team for making Jersey City in the MCU feel a lot more vibrant than some of the locales we've gotten in Disney+ shows so far. Comicbook.com's Phase Zero crew got to see the episodes and find the footage sent out to be a rock-solid start to Ms. Marvel's MCU tenure. Check out some more reactions down below:

Ms. Marvel's has a new synopsis ahead of the Disney+ premiere: "An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination-particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home-that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?"

Are you excited for Ms. Marvel? Let us know down in the comments!

