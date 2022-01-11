Ms. Marvel Reshoots Reportedly Aren’t as Bad as We Thought

Last week, rumors surfaced that indicated the MCU Disney+ series Ms. Marvel would be undergoing some extensive reshoots with one account describing the reshoots as “pretty substantial”. However, it now appears that those reshoots may not be as big a deal as previously thought. A new report from Atlanta Filming on Twitter indicates that the series is undergoing “minimal reshoots”, noting that the overall series is just six episodes. They also referenced a poll in which they asked what fans would consider to be “extensive” reshoots and noted that “Based on the results, Ms. Marvel reshoots aren’t extensive”.

Generally speaking, reshoots aren’t that big of a deal. Many movies and series undergo some amount of additional photography before release for a wide variety of reasons. While reshoots are often seen as a red flag of sorts by many, Marvel Studios in particular has embraced them as an opportunity to flesh out their projects after test screenings. Studio head Kevin Feige has even previously commented about how reshoots let them make their projects the best that they can be. Even Marvel’s most recent series, Hawkeye,

underwent reshoots before it debuted.

“Reshoots are key to our films, starting with Iron Man,” Feige previously said. “We always say we’re smart filmmakers at Marvel, but we’re not geniuses and the best way to give notes on a movie is to watch the movie. So, we make the movie and go, ‘Oh yeah, no that’s not right. That doesn’t work,” and have a system now that can be quite precise and efficient. [Reshoots last] sometimes one day, sometimes fifteen days, sometimes more to continue to go in and make the move the best it can be.”

As for Ms. Marvel, the series is set to debut on Disney+ sometime later this year and while we don’t know much about what to expect, star Iman Vellani previously told Variety that the series and its titular character are poised to be inspiring for viewers.

“The fact that the show is being made and they’re including this character in the MCU is [what’s important],” Vellani said. “I don’t really have to go out of my way and talk about being a Muslim and being Pakistani — it all comes out in the show. People seeing a person like me involved in a project as big as this is, I think, inspiring enough.”

Ms. Marvel is set to debut on Disney+ later this year.