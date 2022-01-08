Ms. Marvel Rumored To Begin Extensive Reshoots This Month





Ms. Marvel is rumored to be getting some extensive reshoots this month. Ms. Marvel News on Twitter clarified reports from Atlanta Filming concerning the reshoots. In addition to those accounts, My Cosmic Circus’ Lizzie Hill talked about the size and scope of the reshoots, and they’re said to be “pretty substantial.” What does all of this mean for Ms. Marvel? Well, at the moment it’s too close to call. But, it would seem that the creative team wants to fine-tune some things. It would be hard to talk about the reshoots and and edits without mentioning the social media discussion around Kamala’s powers in the show.

During her appearances in comics, Kamala Khan’s powers stem from the Terrigen Mist and the Inhuman abilities that an explosion gave to a bunch of people. Her embiggening powers are viewed as key to the character. However, the MCU is taking a bit of a different tack on her skillset with Ms. Marvel using “light-based” constructs like a Green Lantern. It remains to be seen what the reasons for the swap are. But, the creative team is pressing forward.

🚨 CORRECTION: they have not begun *yet* but will start in a week or two. https://t.co/Xv8qwzuZxC — Ms. Marvel News (@MsMarvelNews) January 8, 2022

Could the reshoots have to do with her powers? Unlikely. Principal filming on the series and Captain Marvel‘s sequel The Marvels has already wrapped. It would be too late to go in and change something so large. But, no one will really know until the show is out in the open. So all that’s left to do is wait and hope.

Variety talked to series star Iman Vellani about stepping into the MCU. She said that Ms. Marvel is poised to be inspiring. For a lot of younger fans and people who have been with the character since day one, this is a colossal moment for Kamala Khan.

“The fact that the show is being made and they’re including this character in the MCU is [what’s important],” Vellani said. “I don’t really have to go out of my way and talk about being a Muslim and being Pakistani — it all comes out in the show. People seeing a person like me involved in a project as big as this is, I think, inspiring enough.”

Ms. Marvel is set to debut on Disney+ sometime this year. You can stream Captain Marvel on the service right now.

