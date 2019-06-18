Mysterio Joins the Avengers in New Spider-Man: Far From Home Extended TV Spot

Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios have released a new television spot for Spider-Man: Far From Home. The new spot shows Tom Holland’s Spider-Man recruiting Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio into the Avengers.

As established by previously released Spider-Man: Far From Home footage, Nick Fury will recruit Spider-Man to help him deal with elemental monsters rampaging across Europe. In this television spot, Fury says that he is looking for an Avenger. After the events of Avengers: Endgame, the other Avengers are unavailable, so Spidey gets the call. But Fury also says he needs a new team. And so, Spidey extends a hand to Mysterio and recruits him into this new Avengers squad. You can watch the TV spot above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This should ring some warning bells for longtime Spider-Man fans. Mysterio is known as a trickster, illusionist, and villain. Inviting him into the Avengers may be Spider-Man setting himself up for betrayal.

Spider-Man: Far From Home sees Spider-Man dealing with living up to Iron Man’s legacy while traveling abroad on a school trip to Europe. The film is projected for a $170 million holiday weekend opening.

Despite everything Peter Parker has been through, director Jon Watts assures fans that this won’t be the start of a darker phase for Spidey. “[This] isn’t the start of a new, dark ’emo’ phase for Peter,” Watts tells Total Film magazine. “Even though he’s gone through all these dramatic and traumatic events, he’s still the same Peter Parker we know and love. It’s seeing how he deals with those things that’s interesting for me.”

According to the synopsis for the film, “Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts is returning to direct the sequel. Tom Holland reprises his role as Spider-Man. Returning supporting cast includes Michael Keaton as the Vulture, Zendaya as Michelle, and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May. Cobie Smulders returns as Maria Hill and Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury. Jake Gyllenhaal debuts as Mysterio.

What do you think of Mysterio joining the Avengers? Will he inevitably betray Spider-Man? Let us know what you think in the comments.

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens in theaters on July 2nd. Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters.