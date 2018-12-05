Stats Confirm ‘Daredevil’ Was One of Netflix’s Most Popular Shows Prior to Cancellation

It might be an understatement to say that fans were shocked when Netflix decided to pull the plug on Daredevil. The show’s most recent season debuted just weeks ago to acclaim from both fans and critics alike. The shock wasn’t an unfounded feeling — in fact, reported stats confirm that Daredevil was one of Netflix’s most popular programs at the time of its cancellation.

According to a new report from Deadline, Daredevil was ranked fourth in viewer demand in original programming across digital platforms. The report states that Parrot Analytics — a firm versed in analyzing the statistical outputs of streaming platforms — came up with an algorithm that uses “desire, engagement, and viewership” to create weighted values which, in turn, rank the shows.

The list obtained from Parrot Analytics shows that Netflix finished the fourth most popular show the week of December 1, only behind Netflix’s Narcos, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and Stranger Things. The Erik Oleson-led show finished ahead of shows like Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale as well as House of Cards and Orange is the New Black. The report goes on to say Daredevil finished its final week before cancellation with 30 million demand expressions.

Netflix ended up canceling Daredevil on November 29 after three seasons on the streaming giant. Though the show is most likely dead in its current format, the statement released from Marvel Television promises the character isn’t done in their live-actions efforts just quite yet.

“Marvel is extremely grateful to the huge audience that loved Marvel’s Daredevil,” the statement read.. “From the moment of young Matt’s first act of heroism to the birth of Page, Murdock, & Nelson, it has been a unbelievable journey. We are incredibly proud of the amazing showrunners and writers starting with Drew Goddard and Steven DeKnight, Marco Ramirez and Doug Petrie and Erik Oleson, Charlie Cox, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Vincent D’Onofrio and our casts who brought our characters to life with such excellence, and every one of the fantastic crews in NYC. We look forward to more adventures with the Man without Fear in the future.”

Are you surprised that Daredevil has been one of the most popular shows across all streaming platforms? What do you think the future holds for Matt Murdock in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

All three seasons of Daredevil are streaming on Netflix.