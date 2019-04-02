New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer Has Fans Emotional Over Tony, Peter

Avengers: Endgame has all the makings for an emotional sequel, and the team at Marvel Studios is milking those feelings for all they’re worth. Earlier today, tickets for the blockbuster went on sale, and a trailer was released to hype the date. Now, the Internet is reacting in kind to the trailer, and thousands of fans cannot get over its reference to Tony and Peter’s budding relationship.

The trailer, which can be seen above, begins on a somber note. Bruce Banner kicks off the trailer explaining the odds stacked against the surviving Avengers should they challenge Thanos, and Rhodey is quick to snap over their lost comrades. As the trailer continues, fans are given some impressive shots as Nebula is reunited with Rocket, and Tony comes face to face with Pepper at last. However, fans were not ready for the scene that came afterwards.

There is a short scene that is all about Tony and Peter. The older man is scene holding a frame photo of himself with Peter to celebrate the boy’s internship at Stark Industries. The image is a carefree one as the pair are giving one another bunny ears, and a voice over in the background from Thanos as he says the group can not move beyond their failures. The synced moment shows the kind of guilt Tony feels over Peter being snapped, and fans are certain Iron Man will do whatever it takes to bring the boy back.

As you can see below, fans are reacting to the emotional Tony aside as expected, and they are shedding all the tears. The pair’s emotional farewell in Avengers: Infinity War left audiences raw as Peter’s “I don’t feel so good” line has become an iconic one. Now, fans want to see the pair come back together, so here’s to hoping Marvel Studios comes through for fans.

Avengers: Endgame is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo from a screenplay by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The film’s ensemble cast includes Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/the Hulk, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye/Ronin, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon, and Josh Brolin as Thanos.

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters April 26th. Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

The Guilt is Strong

FUCK I WANT TO CRY DId yaLL SEE TONY HOLDING PETER’S PHOTO FRAME GOOOOD HE STILL FEELS SO GUILTY FOR LOSING HIMMMMM — D-4 TO BLACKPINK/ D-11 TO BTS (@rosesareyoongi) April 2, 2019

Ouch

TONY HAS A PHOTO FRAME OF HIMSELF AND PETER!!! pic.twitter.com/Sud7F1wtZQ — TEAM DOWNEY/RDJ (@TeamDowney1965) April 2, 2019

Death is Good

tony thinking about peter.. with eyes full of tears.. please let me suffer instead of him my heart is totally broken I’M DEAD pic.twitter.com/ZRl4SSAyie — ʟᴇᴛ ᴛᴏɴʏ sᴛᴀʀᴋ sᴜʀᴠɪᴠᴇ ͏⎊ (@MelineStark) April 2, 2019

We Weren’t Read

Tony Stark being all sad looking at the photo of him and Peter is too much ?? #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/dbBI4kPe30 — Cumberbuddy (@Cumberbuddy) April 2, 2019

Too Much, Too Soon

TONY HAS A PICTURE OF HIM AND PETER IM CRYING RN THIS IS TOO MUCH ? pic.twitter.com/xrXGUYvvSt — mandarin duck stan (@comradeclodius) April 2, 2019

Oh Snap

SHUT THE FRONT DOOR TONY HAS A PHOTO OF HIM AND PETER FRAMED I’M–



Avengers Endgame is gonna decimate me pic.twitter.com/e9s1yNsejO — DO YOU TRUST ME? I DO. (@mushroomtsum) April 2, 2019

It’s Going Down

Crying when tony had the picture of him and peter together and he looks so sad that he couldn’t protect peter and now this is happening pic.twitter.com/JnXo6miMij — ✨Maria SAW CAPTAIN MARVEL✨ (@quacksonqueen) April 2, 2019

Marvel Did That

tHAt piCture FraME of TonY and PeTEr PaRKEr Th0 pic.twitter.com/KsWINeZWGE — Nani (@Muuumayy) April 2, 2019

Why Hurt Us Like This?

Tony looking at a picture of him and Peter hello I’d rather get punched in tHE FACE pic.twitter.com/BHH2BWg5A8 — sara ⚡️ (@acklesvibes) April 2, 2019

We’re In Pain