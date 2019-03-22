New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ TV Spot Assembles the Team

Marvel Studios is starting to really roll out its marketing material for Avengers: Endgame as the movie that will complete this first 10 years with a bang will also be setting a foundation for the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Expectations are high, but so far fans are liking what they’re seeing from the first trailers and TV spot, and the newest one features the film’s big mantra, “Whatever it takes,” several times throughout. We get to see the team assemble and head out on their latest and possibly last mission in the new spot, and you can check it out for yourself in the video above.

Endgame‘s tagline hasn’t just been conveyed vocally but also in the imagery itself. We are constantly seeing our heroes, who we’ve seen overcome significant odds in the past, looking beaten down and at times hopeless. From Clint’s expression when Widow finds him to Captain America’s clinching of his shield to Tony Stark’s acceptance of his fate in space, everything is looking like our heroes are on their last legs, conveying how big the stakes are if they don’t find a way to beat Thanos and bring back the half the universe he snapped away.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We also aren’t sure who’s going to make it out of this alive, even if they manage to reverse what Thanos did in Avengers: Infinity War, and these TV spots are just amplifying that message even more. Seriously, April cannot get here soon enough. You can find the official description for Avengers: Endgame below:

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. If you want to talk Avengers hit us up in the comments or find me on Twitter @MattMuellerCB!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Dragon Ball Super maybe returning, break down Kofi’s trip to the set of Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!