New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer May Be Coming Soon

A new Avengers: Infinity War trailer might be right around the corner.

Avengers: Infinity War stars Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier), Paul Bettany (Vision), and Karen Gillan (Nebula) will be appearing on ABC’s Good Morning America on February 27, and it would seem that collecting 2 Avengers and a Guardian in the same place would be a perfect time for new footage.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel released a new trailer on Good Morning America last year with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and with the release date approaching, it seems time for another trailer.

The three Infinity War stars represent a fraction of the heroes and characters that will take part in the film. Captain America: Civil War managed to balance a plethora of characters and still get everyone their shine, but the scale has increased three times over for Infinity War. Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige explained that every character has an important role to play, regardless of that role’s size.

“As with all of the connectivity between our characters on various films, you have to be careful about it,” Feige said. “We never want it to just seem like characters are popping their heads out of windows and saying “Hello” and then going back in. Believe me, it’d be easier to do it that way, but it wouldn’t be as satisfying. So a big role, a small role, regardless of the actual screen time that any single character has – and I think you’ve seen this in the Avengers films, and in Civil War last year – it’ll be very meaningful and very important to the story that we’re telling. That film is shooting right now and we’ve already shot a lot of those interactions, and it’s very exciting.”

Marvel’s latest production is Black Panther, which is in theaters now. Avengers: Infinity War lands in theaters on May 4, while Ant-Man and the Wasp hits theaters on July 6. Avengers 4 lands in theaters on May 3, 2019.

H/T Reddit