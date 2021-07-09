New Black Widow Poster Released By Marvel Studios

✖

Now just 10 days from release, Marvel Studios has unveiled the "official" poster for Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow. Now that the review embargo has lifted for the spy thriller and it's inching closer to the coveted "Certified Fresh" status on Rotten Tomatoes, the Kevin Feige-led outfit shared the final poster design across social media, featuring Johansson and the rest of the show's ensemble.

Unlike the earliest marketing collateral for the film, the color scheme for the poster this time is much lighter. Instead of black and scarlet, the poster features a white and scarlet look, much like the new logo design included with the latest trailer. Here, virtually the entire cast in on the poster from Johansson's Natasha Romanoff to Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Rick (O-T Fagbenle), and the mysterious Taskmaster.

Also included on the poster, albeit hidden away in the back, is Ray Winstone's shady General Dreykov, a character first mentioned during the events of The Avengers. See the latest poster for yourself below.

Check out the official poster for Marvel Studios' #BlackWidow! Tickets and pre-orders available now. Experience it in 10 days on July 9. https://t.co/cWeQKM9BPl pic.twitter.com/WwaJCACW1m — Black Widow (@theblackwidow) June 29, 2021

"There wasn’t one specific comic or storyline that we really wanted to adapt. Black Widow as a character has had thousands of different storylines over the years, so, it wasn’t obvious what we were going to do," Johansson previously said of the movie. "It had to feel like it was the continuation of something that we’d already started, and that we were scratching away at. I was thinking in a very small, specific way, and Kevin Feige thinks in this really huge, unexpected way. The combination of those two approaches is what you get in the Black Widow film. Kevin Feige’s genius is that he really always thinks about what fans expect out of these films, but he undercuts that and gives them something that they never could have anticipated."

Black Widow is now set to hit theaters and Disney+ on July 9th. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

