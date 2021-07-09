Black Widow Reviews Round-Up: What Are The Critics Saying?

Marvel's Black Widow reviews are hitting the Internet - so what are critics saying about it? You can get a sampling of the first critics' reviews of Black Widow below - but as Marvel fans know, this Marvel movie release is of pivotal importance. Marvel Studios hasn't had a movie in theaters in two years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the theater industry as a whole is in desperate need of big, box office-breaking blockbusters to help it bounce back.

So, is Black Widow going to be enough of a big-screen draw to turn the tide? The first critical reviews offer something of a mixed bag of opinion, when compared to the glowing wave of Black Widow first reactions that came out weeks ago.