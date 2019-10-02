Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 10/02/2019

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Batman #80, Ghost Rider #1, and COPRA #1.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that’s it! If you’d like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1

BATMAN #80

At its heart, King’s run has been about relationships of various sorts and that’s especially true here. For Batman and other characters in this issue it is the relationships that are the heart of the story and it’s something that serves the issue well. Right away both readers and the villains have it made clear to them: Batman is back. We also right away get a sense for one of the two relationships that form the heart of this story: Thomas Wayne and Gotham Girl. Gotham Girl is, at a minimum, in terrible shape and at worst, dying. It’s enough to pull back a layer of Thomas Wayne we don’t really see much. We see his pain, his tenderness, his sadness as he looks at the weak young woman. But that also leads the story to another relationship—Batman and his son, Damian. The ending of the issue isn’t a twist, you can largely guess what’s coming, and like many issues of King’s run this one could have benefitted from being part of a larger story rather than a single issue. But it is an excellent issue, one that truly sets the stage for the end in a powerful and important way. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

BATMAN/TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES III #6

While Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III never coalesced into something more than the sum of its parts, James Tynion IV and Freddie Williams II do a stellar job of wrapping things up. Tynion’s overly-sentimental, but it works well enough with Williams’s bombastic artwork that the issue feels like a satisfying payoff. Despite being on the saccharine side, the script doesn’t double down on the family dynamic, which is the one theme (beside ninjas) that both Batman and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles share. It’s nice to see Batman learn a little something from his lighthearted counterparts. If you’ve enjoyed the series thus far, the finale won’t disappoint. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

DCEASED #5

With just one issue left to go, Tom Taylor continues his masterful work of balancing witty comedy with heartbreaking tragedy in DCeased #5. Thanks to Captain Atom’s explosion three major cities are gone, including Metropolis. But it gives our surviving heroes the chance to start rebuilding what’s left of the world following the outbreak, and for a moment you might think this story could have a happy(-ish) ending. Unfortunately the outbreak managed to get Barry Allen, and by that time Superman reveals his plan to stop him readers already know exactly where things are going. The book ends with a wonderful character moment between Clark and his family (yes, the panels with Jon got to me), then sends the story careening towards its climax. Don’t you dare miss this one. — Connor Casey

Rating: 5 out of 5

DEATHSTROKE #48

Slade’s return as a nurse, and his subsequent blowing of said cover, feels right at home within the context of Priest’s stellar Deathstroke run. Unfortunately, it’s paired with a “Year of the Villain” tie-in story that threatens to topple this series as it reaches the home stretch. Every page featuring the Legion of Doom feels out of place, sucking up space from an otherwise enthralling resurrection story that taps into the exceedingly odd ethics of this piece. It also forces readers to parse the good from the bad as the two alternate every few pages. The deployment of an “evil Slade” is additionally perplexing, something that is struggling to connect the disparate plotlines and failing to do so. Deathstroke remains a uniquely challenging work in DC Comics’ current lineup, but has hit a low point after years of highs. It’s disappointing, even as the quality remains higher than most of its contemporaries. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

DOOM PATROL: WEIGHT OF THE WORLDS #4

The addition of Nick Pitarra on art duties is a perfect fit, not just for Doom Patrol but this specific installment of The Weight of the Worlds. It’s a madcap adventure focused on Flex Mentallo’s past with a B-story emphasizing Cliff’s new role as a can-do, optimistic, handyman for all problems. Pitarra’s exaggerated style brings out the best in a world of weightlifters whose forms swell in competition. Impossible muscles are every bit as enthralling as a landscape that regularly morphs to encompass plenty of minor details and amusing gags. There are few artists who can portray power in this fashion and it makes for one of the most memorable Flex stories since the character’s original miniseries. The positivity on display throughout the issue, especially in its surprise hero, also makes this a homerun—the best issue of Doom Patrol since it relaunched and that’s saying something for a series where each installment flirts with perfection. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

THE DREAMING #14

The Dreaming gives us a second standalone issue, though this one does further Dora’s search for her identity. Si Spurrier writes with guest artist Mattias Bergara (whom Spurrier teamed with to create the wonderful Coda at BOOM! Studios) putting their spin on a Sandman staple, the demonic challenge. Here Dora shows how clever she is by beating three demons simultaneously at a game they didn’t realize they were playing until it was too late. It’s deliciously clever and Spurrier has a lot of fun with the rhyming dialogue. Bergara’s artwork is a departure from series regular Bilquis Evely, trading ornate borders and studied colors for hard lines and vicious hues. It’s vibrant in a way that communicates the violence of the demonic realm without being overbearing. This issue is a feast for all senses involved and everything a fan could want out of a Sandman Universe book. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 5 out of 5

DC #2

THE GREEN LANTERN #12

The parts are greater than the whole of The Green Lantern. This final issue of “season one” attempts to bring many of the earlier, individual adventures together into a coherent finale that stumbles as the overarching elements were often the least interesting pieces of those issues. It establishes a launching point for more adventures with the Blackstars, but the Blackstars are simply not that interesting. An anti-matter Hal Jordan provides enough thrills to pull this issue through—especially in his presentation as a madness-inducing robocop. The action early in The Green Lantern #12 is a high point followed by plenty of exposition with varying mileage, even for Morrison diehards. This is a relatively weak ending to a series that is well past its best issues. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

HARLEY QUINN #66

If you’re looking for a ton of zany Harley Quinn action, a lot of witty quips, and just the general insanity that comes with the character you’re not going to find it here. Instead, Sam Humphries delivers one of the most emotionally powerful and moving issues of the story thus far. It may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but Harley finally dealing with the loss of her mother is moving, beautiful, nuanced, and utterly brilliantly done. We’ll be getting back to regularly scheduled Harley shenanigans soon—it is “Year of the Villain” after all—but Harley Quinn #66 does something rare in comics: it offers both the character and the fans a chance to deeply feel, to grieve their losses, and to come out on the other side a little stronger for it. And if you cry your way through this one, you’re not alone. I did, too. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE #33

“The Justice/Doom War” remains a big bombastic event—an epic story that feels like Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, Bruno Redondo, and Daniel Sampere have turned over the toy chest in a quest for the craziest storyline ever. My only real issue with the storyline is that it feels a bit over-stuffed. None of the (many, many) characters who appear in the issue get more than a moment or two to shine. Even with new chapters coming every two weeks, it feels like the comic is moving too fast and not spending enough time on what might be one of the most ambitious team-ups in DC history. This is still a fun series—a summer blockbuster with some pacing issues that’s still great for popcorn viewing. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES: MILLENNIUM #2

There’s absolutely no denying the awesome array of talent on display in both halves of this reintroduction of the Legion of Super-Heroes, but there are plenty of questions to be asked about its purpose. It’s certainly fun to see Michael Jon Carter before he became Booster Gold and to watch a Kirby-inspired OMAC smash a city block, but each section of Millennium fails to deliver a coherent narrative in plot or theme. One segment of this issue mentions cycles in time, but those cycles are never played out in the pages of the comic. It’s a massive missed opportunity, especially when the final page is played like a cliffhanger with Rose ready to deliver a message of questionable value (as the readers following her can’t even be sure what it could be). A spread of the Legion is a superb reintroduction, but it’s filled with designs and images that were already revealed—ruining even the chance of a pleasant surprise with this reintroduction. Why Legion didn’t simply return with its own #1 in November is a question with no clear answer and all of the artistic talents assembled for this aimless tour feels like some seriously squandered potential. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

LOIS LANE #4

Two conversations define Lois Lane #4, one between a mother and son, another between old partners. Lois and Jonathan’s awkward encounter becomes something much more natural over pizza—a reminder of how naturally Rucka can deliver dialogue in all of its odd pauses and unspoken (but clearly stated) bits. It’s the highlight of a comic that delivers some low-points for Lois Lane thus far. The reunion of Renee Montoya and Vic Sage almost hits those same highs with a pattern that will remind old readers why this pairing was a highlight in 52, one that will hopefully return as Lois Lane continues. One moment of action feels shoehorned into the issue for action’s sake, even if it builds ongoing mysteries. This is a comic about conversations and never improves upon when those bits of dialogue are natural. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

YOUNG JUSTICE #9

Young Justice #9 provides a well-deserved spotlight to both Teen Lantern and André Lima Araújo in flashbacks that don’t provide too many answers, but reveals plenty of potential in this new character’s humble origins. Beginning in a literal junkyard, it makes slightly more sense how this new member of Young Justice hacked a Green Lantern ring, and reveals a scrappy mentality that matches perfectly with that ring’s core quality. The moments in that junkyard are all excellent and provide some unexpected humor, they also inform the present action as it builds towards a new Multiverse-hopping twist. It’s clear there are big plans for both Teen Lantern and Jinny Hex and, based on Young Justice #9, there won’t be any disappointments. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #1

ABSOLUTE CARNAGE: IMMORTAL HULK #1

There is an ideal reader for Absolute Carnage: Immortal Hulk #1 and it’s the reader who hasn’t been reading either of Marvel’s two highest-profile series from the past year. The vast majority of this issue is dedicated to catching readers up on the past events and status quo of both Absolute Carnage and Immortal Hulk in an extended expository sequence set in Bruce Banner’s subconscious. That device provides some entertainment as various personalities interact, but it’s not to obscure what’s essentially one enormous recap. While the final page of this issue is an absolute showstopper, it’s ultimately one big reminder of what readers have been discovering across two series in the past year, albeit a well-written one. If you’re caught up on both series, then just check the last page and wait for #2. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

BIZARRE ADVENTURES #1

Bizarre Adventures #1 is four stories wrapped into one, each of them varying in degrees of intensity and humor while also featuring wildly different styles. The best of the two stories find are on nearly opposite ends of the spectrum from one another—Shang Chi’s “The Lesson” and Ulysses Bloodstone’s “The Star-Spawned Sorcerer” couldn’t be more different from one another but start off the series in a strong way. Beginning with Shang Chi’s story might’ve been a better idea since it’s a more friendlier character compared to the grim story of Bloodstone which can be a lot to get acquainted with if you’re unfamiliar with the premise of Bizarre Adventures, but this format of bite-sized stories from the more obscure parts of Marvel’s collections has promise. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 3 out of 5

BLACK CAT #5

There’s plenty of action, humor and excitement packed into Black Cat, especially in #5, but none of those reasons are why the book continues to work so well. Sure they help, but the success is all about the way Felicia’s character is written. She’s fiercely entertaining throughout and carries everything about this story on her shoulders. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

CHAMPIONS #10

It’s sad to see Champions go already. Zub, Cummings, and the entire team behind this book found the balance of lighthearted superhero fun and true human emotion, packing everything into a neat teenage package. This final issue does seem a bit rushed from time to time, but that’s understandable considering the story had been planned for a much longer run. All in all it’s still a very satisfying end to an even more satisfying story. Hopefully these characters won’t be away from the spotlight for too long. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

CONTAGION #1

It’s October. That means it’s the perfect season for horror and Contagion may just be a perfect combination of the Marvel universe with a horror mystery story, one that hits the right emotional notes as well as delivers a truly interesting puzzle to be solved. The nuts and bolts of things is this: Thing is going about normal errands when a Yancy Street kid needs his help. When they head to the sewers they discover the kid’s friend covered in some sort of weird fungal growth. Turns out, that fungal growth is a major threat and Thing calls in the rest of the Fantastic Four with everyone quickly discovering that this isn’t just some crazy infection. Things are far, far worse. By combining the threat of a mystery infection with some of the most beloved characters in the Marvel Universe—complete with the bonus of brinring Danny Rand and K’Un-Lun into things, Ed Brisson has crafted a fantastic first issue. It’s scary, it’s interesting, it’s even got a bit of humor. The art is top-notch. It’s a winner for sure. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

DAREDEVIL #12

Daredevil #12 provides a satisfying resolution to #11’s cliffhanger, one with multiple phases and great moments for all characters involved. It’s a slow release that reads like an extended fight sequence, even as much of it is defined by Daredevil’s commitment to avoiding violence. Tension continues to build along with each new change in strategy. It’s a great narrative structure that is compressed in a parallel story with an incredibly satisfying conclusion (and the final page). This is the twist that’s bound to have Wednesday warriors talking and makes this new run of Daredevil feel fresh all over again. Beyond Immortal Hulk, this is the Marvel Comics series to watch in 2019. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

DOCTOR STRANGE #20

This iteration of Doctor Strange comes to an end (for now), but it leaves quite a lot on the table for the future. Following the massive change in Stephen’s life, the dichotomy of his role as a sorcerer and as a surgeon sets the stage for this issue’s events. The middle chunk of the issue, where Stephen is forced to help in a space battle that might have a close tie to him, is fun, but admittedly a little forgettable. Pina’s art does have some really strong sections in this issue, and Waid crafts some endearing dialogue between Stephen and Bats. Waid clearly wants to stretch the limits of who Doctor Strange is as a character, and thankfully, there’s still plenty of opportunities for that to be explored. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #2

FANTASTIC FOUR #15

Things don’t exactly begin the way you think they will in Fantastic Four #15 but it doesn’t take long for the hand to be revealed. Once everything is out in the open a truly fantastic (sorry!) adventure unfolds and gives the Fantastic Four their first truly formidable opponents in who knows how long. With a blend of classic FF antics and new space-age characters, this is a great kick off to a seriously exciting ride. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

FUTURE FOUNDATION #3

The third issue of Future Foundation is a dense read at the start, but it finds its footing soon enough. The series has handled its many characters and multiverses well enough since the beginning of the story but came swinging with alternate universes filling the first half of the issue. They’re all portrayed beautifully—it’s hard not to be impressed with so many stylish depictions of different time periods and worlds—but compared to how the other issues have been friendly to newcomers, #3 isn’t quite as accessible. Its scenes of action during battles and other intense moments are vivid and memorable though, and it’s setting up an intriguing direction for what was already a compelling story. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 3 out of 5

GHOST RIDER #1

Ghost Rider #1 is a promising start from a talented creative team, there’s no denying that. Though it might be a bit slow at times, when the action hits, it hits hard. Brisson and Kuder team up to pack a hellish punch in a debut issue many will likely see as a return to form for these ol’ hotheads. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

HOUSE OF X #6

House of X #6 closes out one of Jonathan Hickman’s dual X-Men miniseries with a powerful statement about what’s to come. Hickman brings plot threads he seeded in the series’s first issue back around to illustrate this new reality that mutants live in. Anyone expecting Hickman to pull the rug out from under readers by the end will be disappointed (though there’s still next week’s Powers of X), and that makes the series as a whole that much more powerful. Hickman isn’t roping readers in with cheap tricks. House of X stands as a pilot episode or a thesis statement for a new way of thinking about the X-Men. Pepe Larraz delivers another beautiful issue, showing that he can make a council meeting scene of talking heads as riveting as a raid on a space base. His depiction of mutant revelry in paradise is even more powerful, enriched by Marte Gracia’s luscious colors. It’s a perfect opening salvo for a new era. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 5 out of 5

THE IMMORTAL HULK #24

The Immortal Hulk #24 packs two final pages that most series would kill to have in one year into one issue. It’s a double tap of excellence that once again explodes expectations for this series when they should already only be pebbles and dust. The resolution of the battle with Shadow Base is appropriately climactic in presentation and how it shifts the series’ status quo. It’s a very satisfying conclusion that settles on an image so impactful that it resonates as a period for the current arc. The epilogue somehow manages to make what should be an absolute mic drop fall to the second most significant moment in this issue. The Immortal Hulk has grand concepts ahead of it, and this issue hints at the awe-inspiring scale being considered. More of Jack Kirby’s greatest Marvel Comics creations are being invoked here and it suggests fantastic things are ahead for this already stunning comic book. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

MARVEL COMICS #1001

Marvel assembles some of its brightest talents for Marvel Comics #1001, but just like Marvel Comics #1000, your mileage will vary depending on what you actually want from the book’s small stories. This issue is book ended by The Masked Raider, but there’s just not enough space to properly develop what might be a great premise. Many of these stories don’t seem to be teasing much for future stories and are more about pulling the cobwebs off of some characters you most likely forgot about, though those unlikely characters present some of the issues strongest stories, especially in Monark Starstalker’s case. Other story highlights include “Neither Here Nor There,” “Greer’s New Career,” “Spider-Man: The Final Battle,” “Hulk Cookies,” “Existential Crisis in a Nutshell,” “Uatu Know,” and “Happy Deadpool-Versary,” which is easily one of the best moments from the issue. Many of the stories though just don’t have enough room to breathe, and end up feeling unfinished or without a real point. This collection isn’t as strong as Marvel Comics #1000, but it does have some entertaining stories if you’re willing to overlook some sizable filler. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 3 out of 5

OLD MAN QUILL #10

This is easily the best looking installment of Old Man Quill so far. The colors pop right off the page and a lot of the straight up action scenes are solid. But the story still lacks in substance and intrigue, as it always has. Old Man Quill continues its slow crawl to the finish. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 2 out of 5

Marvel #3

THE PUNISHER #16

The epic battle between Frank and Zemo—and about a dozen other Marvel characters—comes to a head in an entertaining and largely-satisfying way here. Rosenberg creates a narrative that largely sticks its epic landing, with only a small handful of moments that occasionally fall flat. Kudranski’s art is as great as ever, with one splash page in particular that’s too epic for words. Rosenberg, Kudranski, and company have made The Punisher a consistently interesting read, and their time with Frank Castle comes to an end that’s nearly as epic as the series’ start. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

RUNAWAYS #25

After quite a lot of anticipation, the Runaways have finally crossed paths with “Doc Justice”, and it’s safe to say that their lives won’t be the same. While this series has been genuinely great thus far, Rowell uses this issue to take the team out of their comfort zone in a lot of interesting ways. Andres Genolet’s art is absolutely worth celebrating as well, with some truly brilliant moments of comedic pacing. Overall, this issue injects a lot of new energy into Runaways, and it will be interesting to see where things go next. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

SAVAGE AVENGERS #6

Savage Avengers #6 presents quite the entertaining pairing of The Punisher and Conan, and while enjoyable it could have been even better if there was more to the plot than just getting from Point A to Point B. The journey does feature several wonderful exchanges between the two heroes, and writer Gerry Duggan is quite adept at finding delightful dialogue gems with two characters who really don’t speak or share much. On the visuals side of things artist Kim Jacinto and colorist Tamra Bonvillain doing a spectacular job of bringing the brutal battles that cater to these two characters to life, including one memorable sequence where Conan decides to use Punisher’s weapon of choice for a change. That said, it’s a bit boring to just seem them walking from one place to the other, and the ending doesn’t really deliver that final hook that would’ve made it all worth it. This issue is solid and has its high points, but just doesn’t rise much beyond that. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 3 out of 5

SPIDER-VERSE #1

Spider-Verse #1 steps out this week with a rather confusing start. As Miles Morales lives his best life at home, the hero is confused when he is pulled by Spider-Zero through all sorts of multiverses. The pair meet in a black-and-white world where Miles learned he’s been chosen to fix the Web of Destiny which ties all of the Spider-Verse together, but things get complicated when Miles learns they have to start their search… everywhere. — Megan Peters

Rating: 3 out of 5

STAR WARS #72

In what is set to be the final arc of this Star Wars series, Darth Vader has an unexpected reunion with C-3PO and hopes to make sense of massive rock creatures, Luke’s recent friendship results in the theft of his lightsaber, and Leia’s ex-boyfriend shows there is a good reason he is an ex. While this chapter in the narrative is far from a step backward, it’s definitely not a step forward, serving more as an opportunity for the stage to be set for upcoming issues to send the series out as a high note. What makes this issue feel like a disappointment is that previous installments were so strong, a more methodically-paced issue fails to meet the expectations set by previous issues, yet is still a relatively entertaining read, even if it’s not full of much excitement. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #37

With her previous crimes having been forgiven, Aphra finds herself working for the Empire in search of the Rebel Alliance, potentially having utilized a former ancient structure as their new base. As one would expect, she uses her skills of deception to quickly climb the ranks of her team, only to make a discovery even more shocking than the Rebellion. In what is expected to be the final arc of Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, the stage if being set for an exciting encounter with familiar Rebel heroes, if the archaeologist can manage to survive Darth Vader. The pieces are all in place for an exciting resolution to the Doctor’s journey (at least temporarily) while also offering Aphra’s signature sass, sarcasm, and resourcefulness. Former fans who may have fallen off the book over the years will want to dive back into this send-off to the character. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

SWORD MASTER #4

Sword Master really needs to try adding some depth to its title character. As of right now, he’s just a one-note stereotypical hotheaded teen with a somewhat interesting backstory. The mythological aspects to this character (and writer Greg Pak’s savvy decision to team him up with Ares and Shang Chi) are fun, but the story is bogged down by the character’s rather stale personality. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

BERSERKER UNBOUND #3

Berserker Unbound strives to be poignant with hackneyed tropes of male bonding, including a shared tragedy and late night drinking. It’s a sketch more than a script as the series continues to do nothing that has not been done one thousand times before. Even worse is that it has almost always been done in a better fashion. Deodato’s characters enter an uncanny valley when their faces are drawn in too much detail, appearing more like animatronic talking heads than something to inspire empathy. The excessive panel divisions on each page have multiplied to the point of self-parody, calling more attention to themselves than anything that could be remotely described as exciting on the pages. It’s a distracting jumble that would make it impossible to read a story with a bit of nuance, so it may be for the best that Berserker Unbound doesn’t possess any. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

BIRTHRIGHT #40

Things finally come to a head in Birthright #40 in an incredibly powerful and epic issue. If you’ve been waiting for massive magical marvels, this issue has it all and finally, readers are taken to a spot they’ve been waiting for all series. There are a few smaller things like clunkier pacing that hold this issue back from being near-flawless but I think that’s pretty easy to overlook when a dude is trying to essentially hold off an army of demons with super magic. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

BLACK TERROR #1

Max Bemis returns to comics to bring a fresh coat of paint to one of Dynamite’s top tier heroes. With damaged “heroes” under his belt like Moon Knight and Fool Killer, Bemis manages to present the story of a hero who has been around since World War 2. Though the Black Terror is hardly Captain America, spending his days working as a pharmacist who downs pills by the handful to combat his mania and PTSD. It’s an interesting hook, if presented in a way that readers may find a bit too wordy. This first issue is serviceable, as is Matt Gaudio’s artwork. Black Terror doesn’t break the wheel, but it does bend it in favor of a new take on an old hero. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 3 out of 5

CHARLIE’S ANGELS VS THE BIONIC WOMAN #4

This issue feels, more than any other since the start of the series, like a spy story. It plays through in dialogue, more silent scenes than we’ve had in previous issues, and even a somewhat sketchier, grittier art than last time around. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

COPRA #1

As a reader returning to COPRA after feeling its absence for more than a year this feels like a homecoming in more ways than one. The satisfactions of a favorite story returned and a cliffhanger fulfilled are certainly present, but this issue is also a reminder of why I first fell in love with both this medium and genre. Every page of COPRA #1 delivers at least one element bound to impress. Not all of them are flashy, but they all far exceed the expectations of competence. Even the simplest moments are told with the confidence and careful consideration. It’s the craftsmanship present in COPRA that make any issue irresistible, as the medium becomes the message. There is a sprawling story of revenge, violence, and absurd antagonists being continued in these pages, but the most enthralling element of all is how that saga is continued. COPRA #1 is a masterclass in comics storytelling, a must-read issue whether it’s your first or thirty second issue. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

DEAD EYES #1

Image’s latest crime thriller takes a page from Ed Brubaker’s Incognito, following a “retired” super villain as he lands himself in more trouble than he was ready to handle. Writer Gerry Duggan sets up an interesting story here, managing to add enough elements into the mix to have you interested in just where this story is headed. John McCrea, known for Hitman and Judge Dredd, seems tailor made to deliver pencils for this book, giving Dead Eyes a level of grit you’d expect from a low down, tough as nails enterprise. A worthy first outing for those looking to have their costumed hero and villain fare presented with a dark and realistic edge. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 4 out of 5

DIE #8

Sentient weapons suck. That’s the main lesson of DIE #8, which focuses on Matt, who seems to be the most well-adjusted member of the party. We get a decent dose of worldbuilding and some teases about the past, including that Matt had his choice of several weapons, and that Ash got impregnated by a vampire in her youth. This remains such a complicated and wonderful book that reminds readers that not all choices have easy answers or clean endings. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 5 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: A DARKENED WISH #3

A Darkened Wish #3 ties together the past and the present by explaining how Rayonde turned to evil. It all began with a quest to stop Hoondarrh, the red dragon who went on a rampage through the Sword Coast and the Moonshae Isles last issues. One bad bit of advice from a questionable god, and it all leads to the party splitting, perhaps for good. The characterization in this series is top-notch, although the big “twist” of the issue requires some knowledge of D&D lore…or at least the current adventure. If you don’t know who Zariel is, you won’t understand why things turned out the way they do, which might be offputting to newcomers to D&D. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

EVERYTHING #2

Based on Everything #2, it looks like Christopher Cantwell’s Twilight Zone-esque tale will take its sweet time revealing the horrors behind the mysterious new mall. The characters aren’t much to speak of beyond how they react to the mall, but it’s not necessary given how well Cantwell’s writing and I.N.J Culbard’s art work together to give off the sense of unease and otherworldliness. This remains a great read, though hopefully we’ll start getting some more revelations soon. — Connor Casey

Rating: 4 out of 5

GRENDEL: DEVIL’S ODYSSEY #1

Matt Wagner’s designs resonate with the ephemeral aura of cool as well as when they first appeared. Everything from the iconic mask design to the brutal delivery of action sequences make it easy for new and returning readers alike to understand why every new installment in the Grendel epic is worth reading. Devil’s Odyssey takes a previously introduced member of the lineage, Grendel Prime, and places him beyond the earthly confines that have contained all prior stories. Wagner is quick to embrace the possibilities of a sci-fi story set amidst the stars, delivering a variety of desolate planets, imaginative ecosystems, and even some alien life. There’s also a notable sendoff to another era in this particular saga before that journey begins. It’s a satisfying return and one that is accessible to all readers. Quite the accomplishment for a concept as well traveled as Grendel. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

JOE GOLEM: OCCULT DETECTIVE – THE CONJURORS #5

Everything about the climax of this particular miniseries feels transparent from the first page. Reunions, resurrections, and ironic fates can all be seen coming from the slow build of four issues with no apparent reason for the story to take a total of five. The action beats and horrific imagery are all well presented, but they occur in such a methodical, predictable fashion that none of it is particularly exciting. Even the final monologue reads like something that could have been understood with #1. Pacing is ultimately what makes the regular standards for art and packaging struggle in this miniseries that could have easily existed in only one or two chapters rather than stretching all the way to #5. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

MANIFEST DESTINY #37

Manifest Destiny returns in all of its bizarro glory. The newest issue brings the return of spring and the crews journey westward. It also delivers an impressive new monster in a splash that’s bound to recapture reader’s attention. This series has as much imagination as ever and utilizes said imagination in the most twisted fashion possible once again. In an issue concerned with new life, Manifest Destiny #37 manages to draw parallels between historical fact and gruesome fiction once again. While it’s unclear exactly where this new twist is heading, readers should be assured that it will be exciting, if not exactly pleasant. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

NO ONE LEFT TO FIGHT #4

Four issues in and No One Left to Fight is still managing to deliver on its promise of being the comic you’ve always wanted. This latest issue introduces Quon and Kaya who might just become your new favorite characters with the pair somehow managing to be more eccentric than any we’ve seen so far. Each new location the group of Vale and co. have visited has been more vibrant than the last, and the Arboreal Sanctum that plays host to the latest story (and foreshadowed conflict) is no different. #3 and #4 have been a slow burn, but it looks as though the events that’ve been building up are finally about to erupt. — Tanner Dedmon



Rating: 5 out of 5

OVER THE GARDEN WALL: SOULFUL SYMPHONIES #3

The art and dialogue of Over the Garden Wall: Soulful Symphonies both continue to work within the context of things, but the narrative as a whole feels like it’s treading water. There are some occasionally-adorable moments, but at this point, the main draw of this miniseries is figuring out exactly what supernatural threat lurks underneath. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 2 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

RUBY FALLS #1

Ruby Falls sets up its first chapter as a deliciously slow murder mystery readers will want to sink their teeth into. Set in a old town fighting against the new, a girl named Lana learns about a mysterious murder from her grandmother’s past. Each of the characters work easily with one another even when they fight which gives readers an uneasy slippery feelings. By the debut’s end, readers will know this murder mystery is unlike any they’ve recently read, and its cliffhanger will keep you tuned in for the next issue. — Megan Peters

Rating: 5 out of 5

SEA OF STARS #4

It’s possible to have it both ways with a mix of sci-fi and fantasy tropes blended in a single spacefaring story; most of us have read Saga already. Sea of Stars never makes an effort to have its two very different stories feel like a coherent whole, however. While Kadyn’s powers may have been intended as a shocking mystery, it’s hard to shock with a first issue of an obviously fantastical concept. So now the parallel stories read like entirely different stories. This is a core structural complain, and I’ve still left many things unmentioned including the lampshading nature of “Zzaztek,” the problematic portrayal of native peoples here, mass murder committed by a protagonist for specious reasons, and tonal mismatches of melodrama and slapstick. It’s a real mess. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #21

It’s incredible how well the survival horror genre has mapped onto an all ages title like Sonic the Hedgehog. Even knowing that every character will eventually be returned to their humanity, the piling of casualties certainly feels spooky as almost no one seems safe. This issue delivers some hard knocks—top of the third act in I Am Legend sorts of stuff. That makes it a blast to read as an adult and even more fun when flipping through these pages with a young reader. Sonic consistently exceeds expectations by trying new things with familiar characters in a long-running format. It’s clear that the jump to IDW has been for the best. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR PIG #3

Star Pig continues to be a charming trip into space. This third issue is the least eventful of the series so far and might seem like a slow-paced bridge to the next piece of action because of it, but it’s characters and (at times eye-rolling) humor keep things lively and maintain interest. With so few characters, the artistry shines in the expressions of the characters and the way the react to things around them that allow you to pick up on events to come before they even manifest. Star Pig hasn’t faltered a bit yet, and it doesn’t look like it has any intentions to. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR WARS ADVENTURES: RETURN TO VADER’S CASTLE #1

As a captive on Mustafar, a Rebel is regaled with terrifying stories from across the galaxy, with this first issue revealing what happened when a group of scavengers came across a Darth Maul who had been driven to insanity. With both Maul and his foes thinking they have the upper hand, the former Sith finds a way to prove just how powerful he had become. Return to Vader’s Castle is meant to honor the spookier side of the Star Wars saga by telling terrifying tales that manage to be tame enough for younger readers, with this first installment not only meeting those criteria but also being entertaining to boot. While Maul has played an important role in a number of mediums since his debut, this is yet another demonstration of the character’s effectiveness, which also falls in line with the spirit of this younger-skewing title while also offering long-time fans a fulfilling tale of terror. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

STRANGE SKIES OVER EAST BERLIN #1

What happens when you combine John Carpenter’s The Thing and Bridge Of Spies? You get Boom’s Strange Skies Over East Berlin. From writer Jeff Loveness and artist Lisandro Estherren, the start of this four-issue mini series delivers horror on a number of different fronts. Set in 1973 Germany during the age of the Berlin Wall, the story is set up within an environment where trust is non-existent to begin with and the artwork hammers that fact home with amazing detail and impeccable shadow work. One of the best first issues of the year and definitely worth your time and money. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 5 out of 5

WWE SMACKDOWN LIVE SPECIAL #1

A new era begins with WWE taking Smackdown to FOX, and there’s no better way to celebrate it than with the thoroughly entertaining WWE SmackDown Live Special #1. Writer Kevin Panetta crafts a story that brings together today’s superstars and WWE Legends in delightful fashion, utilizing superstars like Becky Lynch, The New Day, The IIconics, and more in often hilarious ways. That comedic touch is only heightened by artist Kendall Goode, especially during one splash page that any WWE fan will get a kick out of. Serg Acuna also delivers spot-on interpretations of Lynch, Roman Reigns, Paige, and more, and it’s enough to make you wish this was an ongoing series. Both new and longtime WWE fan will find something to love here, and it’s the perfect way to kick off 20 more years of SmackDown. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5