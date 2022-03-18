New Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Set Photos Show Off Drax and Mantis

James Gunn is well underway filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and surprisingly enough, nothing has leaked from the set. The director has been keeping fans updated with social media posts about the day-to-day on the set, and even a mystery involving Rick and Morty toys. Somehow everything has been kept under wraps. With every comic book movie there’s expected to be some leaks or even set photos, but that hasn’t happened– until now.

Daily Mail spotted Dave Bautista and Pom Klementieff arriving on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in Atlanta and while nothing eventful is going on in the photos, you do get a sneak peek at the new looks for Drax and Mantis. Bautista’s Drax the Destroyer appears to have a brand new costume that comes equipped with new pants and some spiffy boots. Klementieff was pretty covered up, wearing a dope looking bomber jacket, and it’s pretty safe to say Mantis will be looking more or less the same.

You can check out the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 set photos here.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 may be Gunn’s final Marvel Studios project as the director is now working closely with DC Comics on projects like The Suicided Squad, Peacemaker and a couple of unannounced projects. The director recently revealed that Vol. 3 will be the last time we see this team of Guardians while appearing on Deadline’s Hero Nation Podcast.

“This is the end for us, the last time people will see this team of Guardians,” Gunn told Deadline, regarding Guardians 3. “It’s big; it’s so, so big and dark, and different from what people might be expecting it to be.” He added that, “I just want to be true to the characters, the story and give people the wrap-up that they deserve for the story. That’s always a little bit scary; I’m doing my best.” A and

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to hit theaters on May 23rd, 2021, with the original cast set to return. The film will also feature Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Elizabeth Debecki as Ayesha, Sylvester Stallone as Stakar Ogord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, and Peacemaker’s Chukwudi Iwuji in an unknown role. Not much is currently known about the film, but we’re sure it’ll be another amazing film from the mind of James Gunn.

Are you excited to see Dave Bautista and Pom Klementieff return as Drax and Mantis for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!