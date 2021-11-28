New Hawkeye Promo Pays Tribute to the Tracksuit Mafia

Hey, bro! The first two episodes of Hawkeye premiered on Disney+ last week, and there’s so much for fans to love. Currently, the episodes are up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 94% critics score and an 85% audience score. ComicBook.com‘s Adam Barnhardt gave the show a 5 out of 5 and called it “exactly what the franchise needs.” There are many things to love in the series ranging from Hailee Steinfeld’s debut as Kate Bishop to Jeremy Renner’s heartwarming return as Clint Barton/Hawkeye. However, many fans are really getting a kick out of the Tracksuit Mafia, who were central figures in the Hawkeye comic series from Matt Fraction and David Aja. Marvel Studios clearly noticed all of the “bro” tweets going around this week, and decided to share a Hawkeye promo that’s dedicated to the bumbling group of villains.

“They do live up to their name! @HawkeyeOfficial, a Marvel Studios Original Series, is streaming now on @DisneyPlus,” Marvel wrote. You can check out the new promo below:

Not only does Hawkeye pull from Fraction’s series significantly, but he is listed as a consulting producer on the Disney+ show. Fraction himself revealed his show credit in a recent interview, and it’s in that same chat the comic writer mentioned he nearly appeared in a cameo role—just as his wife Kelly Sue DeConnick did in Captain Marvel. Matt Fraction was actually supposed to cameo in the series as a member of the Tracksuit Mafia.

“I was supposed to be a tracksuit. It was gonna fit, but between COVID, [this] was before shots were really happening and my immunocompromised mother lives with us and traveling was kind of a thing,” Fraction shared. “And we got a pandemic puppy. So between quite feeling cool to travel and a puppy, I didn’t get to be a tracksuit. So I was this close to being a tracksuit. Other than that consultant producer.”

Hawkeye stars Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton/Hawkeye, Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Fra Fee as The Clown, Tony Dalton as Swordsman, Alaqua Cox as Echo, Zahn McClarnon William Lopez, and Florence Pugh reprising her Black Widow role of Yelena Belova.

“All of these roles have been fairly small. And then Ultron, we got a little more. And then he just starts stealing all of these scenes. But it was always the intention to explore much more,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said during the . “The character’s history is vast. And also, the Matt Fraction comics, which I am sure people have been spending a lot of time talking about, was a big tonal inspiration for us. And seeing that and this new dynamic.”

The third episode of Hawkeye will drop on Disney+ on December 1st.