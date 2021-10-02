Marvel’s Hawkeye: New Look at Clint Barton’s Comic-Accurate Suit

New promotional artwork offers fans a fresh look at Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton wearing the Avenger’s new, comic-accurate costume in the upcoming Hawkeye television series. The promo art pairs Barton with fellow heroic archer Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). Barton is wearing the suit previously revealed in a photo from the set, based on David Aja’s Hawkeye design, created for his character-redefining run as the artist of Marvel’s Hawkeye series with writer Matt Fraction. The costume is relatively simple, Barton wearing all black with a thick, purple arrow-line shape on his short-sleeved shirt. You can take a look below.

There’s a certain irony in this being the “comic-accurate” look making its way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It came when Marvel Comics was toning down many of its more outlandish costumes. The newer appearances were more screen-ready for adaptation or closer to what was already in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Aja’s design is much more practical than Hawkey’s previous look, which had an H stamped on his head, a pointed eye mask, and extra dangling material. And thus, the costume that fell in line with the MCU is now the costume that is inspiring MCU Hawkeye’s new look.

Marvel Studios released the trailer for . The show’s success hinges on the chemistry between its two leads.

“The first time Jeremy and I sat down together, we were in a writers’ room surrounded by a bunch of Hawkeye comics up on the wall, all around us,” Steinfeld told Entertainment Weekly. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is real. This is happening.’”

Producer Trinh Tran added, “There’s the family man that we’ve portrayed, a more serious character who is no-nonsense and gets through what he needs to do to accomplish the mission. But here he’s pit against Kate, who is super energetic — and at times annoying. It’s putting the two of them together and seeing what comes out of that.”

Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye is set in post-blip New York City, where former Avenger Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old skilled archer, and his biggest fan, to unravel a criminal conspiracy.

Hawkeye stars Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop. The cast includes Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James, newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie are helming Hawkeye.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments. Hawkeye will debut on Disney+ on November 24th.