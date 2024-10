Marvel Legends Spider-Man Exclusive 5-Pack Is Up for Pre-Order

Hasbro’s Marvel Legends livestream on August 10th packed in a bunch of fantastic new figures based on Disney+ shows Wandavision, Loki, and What If? with an opportunity to add Khonshu from Moon Knight with the Build-A-Figure pieces that are included in the wave. They also unveiled a Spider-Man 5-pack exclusive that was set to go live today, August 16th. They made good on their promise. A breakdown of these new figures can be found below followed by a gallery of images.

Marvel Legends Series Spider-Man Multipack / $127.99 – Pre-order on Amazon (Exclusive): “Over the years Spider-Man has clashed with a vast rogues’ gallery, consisting of villains both menacing and bizarre, including Silvermane, Molten Man, Marvel’s Human Fly, and Marvel’s Razorback! This Marvel Legends Spider-Man action figure pack includes 14 premium accessories for web-slinging action and adventure.” This follows a Marvel Legends Venom sibling multipack that launched as an Amazon exclusive earlier this month.

HASBRO MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES ZOMBIE IRON MAN / $24.99 – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “In an alternate reality, Iron Man is one of many heroes to succumb to the global zombie infection. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES ZOMBIE IRON MAN figure. This quality 6-inch scale Iron Man figure features premium articulation and deco inspired by the character’s grim new look from the zombie episode of Marvel Studios’ What If? on Disney Plus! Includes figure and 4 accessories.”

HASBRO MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES AGENT JIMMY WOO / $24.99 – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “Agent Jimmy Woo arrives in Westview to investigate the strange energy field surrounding the town. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES AGENT JIMMY WOO figure. This quality 6-inch scale Jimmy Woo figure features premium articulation and deco inspired by the fan-favorite character’s appearance in Marvel Studios’ Wandavision on Disney Plus! Includes figure, 1 accessory (an alternate hand so fans can recreate Agent Woo’s sleight-of hand magic trick from the series!) and 2 Build-A-Figure parts.”

HASBRO MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES CLASSIC LOKI / $24.99 – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “The epitome of Loki potential! Powerful, carefree, and mischievous, this Loki’s decisions led to a long life, but that didn’t come without its own baggage. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES CLASSIC LOKI figure. This quality 6-inch scale Classic Loki figure features premium articulation and deco inspired by the character’s appearance in Marvel Studios’ Loki on Disney Plus! Includes figure, 5 accessories and 1 Build-A-Figure part.”

HASBRO MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES ZOMBIE SCARLET WITCH / $24.99: – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “Infected by the zombie virus sweeping the globe, Wanda Maximoff is kept in captivity by her former lover, the Vision. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES ZOMBIE SCARLET WITCH figure. This quality 6-inch scale Scarlet Witch figure features premium articulation and deco inspired by the character’s appearance in the zombie episode of Marvel Studios’ What If? on Disney Plus! Includes figure, 2 accessories and 1 Build-A-Figure part.”

HASBRO MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES HE-WHO-REMAINS / $24.99 – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “A ruler. A conqueror. Creator of all. Controller of all. At the end, is only He Who Remains. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES HE-WHO-REMAINS figure. This quality 6-inch scale He-Who-Remains figure features premium articulation and deco inspired by the character’s appearance in Marvel Studios’ Loki on Disney Plus! Includes figure, 1 accessory and 1 Build-A-Figure part.”

HASBRO MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES HOWARD THE DUCK / $24.99 – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “When an alternate Thor turns Earth into an intergalactic tourist destination, Howard the Duck arrives to join in the festivities. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES HOWARD THE DUCK figure. This quality 6-inch scale Howard the Duck figure features premium articulation and deco inspired by the character’s appearance in Marvel Studios’ What If? on Disney Plus! Includes figure, 2 accessories (including Scott Lang’s head, as seen in the zombie episode of What If?) and 1 Build-A-Figure part.”

HASBRO MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RED SKULL / $24.99 – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon; “The Red Skull sets his HYDRA forces against the Allies’ lone super-soldier, Captain Margaret “Peggy” Carter. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES Red Skull figure. This quality 6-inch scale Red Skull figure features premium articulation and deco inspired by the character’s appearance in Marvel Studios’ What If? on Disney Plus! Includes figure, 1 accessory and 1 Build-A-Figure part.”

This is the second Marvel Legends Disney+ wave, and we have to say that t’s a great one. Khonshu is a smart selection for the BAF, which makes getting the whole lineup very tempting.

Khonshu Build-A-Figure

Marvel Legends Zombie Iron Man

Marvel Legends Agent Jimmy Woo

Marvel Legends Classic Loki

Marvel Legends Zombie Scarlet Witch

Marvel Legends He-Who-Remains

Marvel Legends Howard The Duck

Marvel Legends Red Skull